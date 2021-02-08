JUCO Basketball | Logan gets past SWIC, 68-63

CARTERVILLE — This felt like one of those Region 24 tournament games, not a Monday night early in the season.

But that's how it usually goes when John A. Logan College and Southwestern Illinois College meet up in Great Rivers Athletic Conference men's basketball and such was the case Monday as Logan slugged out a 68-63 victory over the Blue Storm.

"No matter who you play, they want to beat you really bad," said Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters. "It's a feather in their cap. They could go 1-21 this year and if they beat us it makes their season. Hopefully our guys are figuring that out."

The Volunteers improved to 5-1 after moving up one spot to No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Division I national poll, a week after losing the top position. SWIC dropped to 2-3.

Jamarion Sharp had 13 points, at least nine rebounds and at least eight blocks for Logan, which never could shake the Storm in the second half.

Cam Alford also had 13 points for the Vols, who got eight points apiece from Dre Boyd, Mario McKinney and Romon Douglas-Watkins.

Samuel Bledsoe hit five 3-pointers and led SWIC with 15 points.

