JUCO Basketball | Logan gets past SWIC, 68-63

CARTERVILLE — This felt like one of those Region 24 tournament games, not a Monday night early in the season.
But that's how it usually goes when John A. Logan College and Southwestern Illinois College meet up in Great Rivers Athletic Conference men's basketball and such was the case Monday as Logan slugged out a 68-63 victory over the Blue Storm.
"No matter who you play, they want to beat you really bad," said Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters. "It's a feather in their cap. They could go 1-21 this year and if they beat us it makes their season. Hopefully our guys are figuring that out."
The Volunteers improved to 5-1 after moving up one spot to No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Division I national poll, a week after losing the top position. SWIC dropped to 2-3.
Jamarion Sharp had 13 points, at least nine rebounds and at least eight blocks for Logan, which never could shake the Storm in the second half.
Cam Alford also had 13 points for the Vols, who got eight points apiece from Dre Boyd, Mario McKinney and Romon Douglas-Watkins.
Samuel Bledsoe hit five 3-pointers and led SWIC with 15 points.
The Blue Storm had an early lead until Marion product Jackson Connor hit a trey and Boyd followed with a steal and slam to put Logan up 16-15 at the 10:26 mark.
"I'm really happy with how Jackson played tonight," Smithpeters said. "He hit a big shot and had some big rebounds."
Appropriately, the game was tied at 32 going into halftime following a three-point play by Alford with 41 seconds left.
Pinckneyville's Dawson Yates canned a huge 3-pointer four minutes into the second half. Putbacks by Sydney Curry and Sharp and a trey by Xavier Ball made it a six-point edge, then Logan took its biggest lead at 53-44 on another three-point play by Alford after a Sharp block.
That was with just under 10 minutes left and SWIC never got closer than three the rest of the way, although did so twice.
A nice drive by Isaiah Ervin and a huge alley-oop slam from Sharp, with a free throw attached, helped the Vols secure the win. A pair of free throws by Boyd certainly helped, too.
"We had some good moments," Smithpeters said. "We're still a new ball team and granted it's much better to learn lessons when you win than when you lose."
Logan's next game is a monster. The Vols travel to No. 8-ranked Vincennes on Wednesday night.