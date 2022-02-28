JUCO Basketball | Logan opens tournament play with convincing win over Kaskaskia

INA — John A. Logan shot over 60 percent for the game to beat Kaskaskia, 83-69, in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Men’s Division I Region 24 Tournament on Monday afternoon at Rend Lake College.

“Obviously, you feel good as a coach to see (your shooting) clicking in the first game of the region tournament,” said Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters. “I thought today we didn’t have to dribble a lot because we moved the ball so fluidly and were stepping into shots and established the post early to over-help a little bit for inside-out play.”

The top seeded Vols (27-3) advance to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday to play fourth seed Wabash Valley (19-10) that beat Lincoln Trail, 64-62, in the second semifinal. Logan swept Wabash, 85-77, and, 94-86, during the regular season.

Logan got balanced scoring led by Cobie Barnes with 18, Sean East with 17 and Tujautae Williams off the bench with 16. Cam Alford, Sarion McGee and KJ Debrick finished with eight apiece with Debrick leading the team with eight rebounds and Barnes added seven. Kaskaskia’s Chauncey Hughes led the game with 26 points.

“Cobie and the rest of them were just phenomenal,” Smithpeters said. “We had about 20 points from our inside guys and some really good balance from all over the floor. Sean, Cam and Dawson (Yates) did such a good job of controlling the offense and Detrick (Reeves) was unbelievable being a multi-dimensional player attacking the basket and hitting shots.”

Logan came out blazing from the field making their first four shots and 3-of-4 from the line to take an 11-2 lead in the first 4:11. Kaskaskia, on the other hand, started cold missing their first five shots before Jylen Petty sank a layup at the 2:48 mark.

“We established ourselves offensively right from the start, but I also thought defensively we did a very good job of making it difficult for them,” Smithpeters said. “They ended up making some shots and plays, but we made them work extremely hard to get those opportunities. When you can build that kind of a lead shots tend to fall a little bit easier and it allows you some room to make mistakes.”

The middle part of the first half went back-and-forth with the Blue Devils making 10-of-13 shots to stay in the game while the Volunteers continued their good shooting to maintain a 10-point margin and even extend it to 13 points with 10:16 remaining.

Kaskaskia went on a 10-4 run to pull within seven with 6:14 remaining, but its shooting went cold again missing the next eight shots to fall behind by 19 with 1:53 left. Traeveion Jones snapped that streak with a fast break layup with 1:12 left, but East scored 32 seconds later and after David Grangers sank two free throws, Barnes scored with 3.2 seconds left to give Logan a 19-point lead at the half.

The Vols shot .708 from the field in the first half (17-of-24) while the Blue Devils shot just .393 (11-of-28). Neither team was good from beyond the arc with Logan making 1-of-5 and Kaskaskia missing all nine.

“Our guys came in after a good shoot-around today, so they were locked in,” Smithpeters said. “When you see those first couple fall it’s amazing what confidence does.”

The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 13, but missed their next four shots, including their 10th 3-pointer as Logan got started making nine of their next 12 shots.

The Vols still held a 24-point lead with 3:28 remaining when the Blue Devils made a late run scoring the final 10 points for the final margin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0