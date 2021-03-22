JUCO Basketball | Logan pulls away from Triton in second half

CARTERVILLE — Cam Alford's huge second half helped lift the John A. Logan College men's basketball team to an 89-75 win over Triton College in a clash of nationally-ranked NJCAA Division I programs Monday afternoon at Brewer Gymnasium.
Logan trailed by four at the break but used an 11-0 run in the second half to take control and knock off the Trojans, who fell to 17-3 and are ranked 16th in the country.
The Vols, whose record now stands at 15-3, saw their ranking drop from No. 4 to No. 8 in the latest poll released before Monday's game after falling on the road at Wabash Valley, 79-77 in overtime, on Saturday.
"You never want to encourage losing but you also don't want to dwell on it either," said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. "We just went on an eight-game run in 17 days and managed to come out 7-1. We'll take that.
"Our guys did a good job of rebounding."
Alford, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, had just five points at the intermission but erupted for the rest of his 31 points in the second stanza. Romon Douglas-Watkins added 20 points, while Sydney Curry had 11 and Jamarion Sharp had 10 to give Logan four players in double figures. Sharp also had eight blocks and six rebounds. Curry had a team-high nine rebounds and Douglas-Watkins had seven.
D.J. Patrick had 21 points for the athletic Trojans, who led 39-35 at the half and were ahead 55-51 with 13:10 remaining after Lewis Rowe hit a trey and converted a driving layup.
Alford hit back-to-back triples to give Logan the seventh lead change of the game at the 11:45 mark. It was tied at 57 briefly before a layup from Alford started the 11-point flurry over a stretch where the Vols held Triton scoreless for nearly six minutes.
Douglas-Watkins, whose dunk following a 3-pointer by Dre Boyd ignited the Vols early in the second half, followed with a basket then Alford drilled his fifth trey. Curry nearly popped the basketball with a block on the other end, then Sharp threw down a putback slam and Douglas-Watkins scored again to cap the 11-0 run and put Logan up 68-57.
"I'm very proud of the guys, especially down the stretch," Smithpeters said. "We really controlled the tempo and that's a really good Triton team we played. They've got a lot of weapons and they're very talented."
Alford was the star down that final stretch both with layups to end long shot-clock possessions, a nifty three-point play conversion and enough free throws to make up for missing a 1-and-1 that helped Triton get within six with under two minutes left.
"I haven't seen a point guard that I'd rather have all year than Cam Alford," Smithpeters said. "When he is playing decisively and not being casual, he's as good as there is. Sometimes point guards worry about everyone else as opposed to just playing really hard. Sometimes he worries too much about being a floor general than just being a really good player; he turned that corner and became a really good player. He made some really big plays."
The game ended with Logan needing to take a shot to avoid a turnover before the final horn and Sharp, the 7-foot-3 sophomore from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, draining a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the team bench.
Logan's next game is Wednesday night at home against Shawnee. It will mark the third meeting against the Saints this season.