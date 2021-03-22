JUCO Basketball | Logan pulls away from Triton in second half

Alford hit back-to-back triples to give Logan the seventh lead change of the game at the 11:45 mark. It was tied at 57 briefly before a layup from Alford started the 11-point flurry over a stretch where the Vols held Triton scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Douglas-Watkins, whose dunk following a 3-pointer by Dre Boyd ignited the Vols early in the second half, followed with a basket then Alford drilled his fifth trey. Curry nearly popped the basketball with a block on the other end, then Sharp threw down a putback slam and Douglas-Watkins scored again to cap the 11-0 run and put Logan up 68-57.

"I'm very proud of the guys, especially down the stretch," Smithpeters said. "We really controlled the tempo and that's a really good Triton team we played. They've got a lot of weapons and they're very talented."

Alford was the star down that final stretch both with layups to end long shot-clock possessions, a nifty three-point play conversion and enough free throws to make up for missing a 1-and-1 that helped Triton get within six with under two minutes left.