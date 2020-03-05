JUCO Basketball | Math tells story of Logan's 26-5 run

The math tells the story.
After Monday’s win over Kaskaskia College in the Region 24 tournament the John A. Logan Volunteers stood at 26-5. The Vols are ranked eighth in the nation. They have won 23 of their last 24 games.
Therein lies the story of the season. With 23 wins in their last 24 games heading into Friday's district championship game against defending national champion Vincennes, it’s clear the season got off to a rocky 4-4 start. Coach Kyle Smithpeters admits it took his team a while to get “it.”
Expectations ran high at the Carterville campus before the first bounce of the ball. And, why not, the Volunteers were built around Jay Scrubb, Street and Smith’s Preseason Player of the Year.
“With our schedule being as tough as it was we got punched in the mouth,” he said. “We knew there would be a chance of that. We obviously responded very well to adversity, not winning and things not going our way.
“I think the big thing was we were such a new team. We were extremely talented, but talent doesn’t get it done every time. That’s at every level. It takes time to mature and it takes time to compress all that into a very solid unit of one. It just took them time.”
Through the tough start, the Volunteers never lost faith in their ability. They didn’t abandon expectations of a deep postseason run, even daring to talk about a national championship.
“I think it’s one of the things, you can always set the standard,” Smithpeters said. “What I set doesn’t matter if they don’t accept it. We always talk about national championships, be we all know how hard that really is. They have the talent, character and work ethic to put behind it. They have enough of everything in my opinion to make a solid run for a national championship.”
When things started coming together, the Volunteers coalesced around a defensive work ethic and playing specific roles. The Volunteers rotation runs 10 deep.
“They’ve found a common interest in playing defense and playing it really well,” Smithpeters said. “Our defense has been really, really good, and have taken a lot of pride in that. They’ve found something they’re all happy and consistent with and knowing it is going to get them wins.”
That doesn’t mean the Volunteers don’t put the ball through the basket with amazing regularity.
Scrubb, who has signed with the University of Louisville, lived up to the preseason hype. The 6-foot-six guard was scoring at a 21.6 clip as of Monday. Eric Boone averages 15.2 points per game and Sydney Curry 14.1. And, Jalen Johnson and Trace Young are just a fraction below 10 points per game.
“It comes down to how bad they want it,” Smithpeters said. “They showed some urgency in picking things up fast after we got off to a slow start. Our guys responded in a very, very good way."
The veteran Volunteers coach said that speaks to a larger issue, the character of the team, on and off the court. The team has captured the imagination of its fans. Smithpeters said there was a surprising turnout of fans for Logan’s 1 p.m. Monday game against Kaskaskia at Rend Lake College.
“They’ve done an extremely good job of making it better for others rather than making it better for themselves.” he said. “They have a lot of people behind them right now. They’ve made that happen because of their demeanor and their character.”