JUCO Basketball | Math tells story of Logan's 26-5 run

The math tells the story.

After Monday’s win over Kaskaskia College in the Region 24 tournament the John A. Logan Volunteers stood at 26-5. The Vols are ranked eighth in the nation. They have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Therein lies the story of the season. With 23 wins in their last 24 games heading into Friday's district championship game against defending national champion Vincennes, it’s clear the season got off to a rocky 4-4 start. Coach Kyle Smithpeters admits it took his team a while to get “it.”

Expectations ran high at the Carterville campus before the first bounce of the ball. And, why not, the Volunteers were built around Jay Scrubb, Street and Smith’s Preseason Player of the Year.

“With our schedule being as tough as it was we got punched in the mouth,” he said. “We knew there would be a chance of that. We obviously responded very well to adversity, not winning and things not going our way.

“I think the big thing was we were such a new team. We were extremely talented, but talent doesn’t get it done every time. That’s at every level. It takes time to mature and it takes time to compress all that into a very solid unit of one. It just took them time.”