JUCO Basketball | No. 3 John A. Logan rolls to win over Lake Land

CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College men’s basketball team stayed undefeated at home and won its sixth-straight game by downing Lake Land, 100-83, Monday night in a Great Rivers Athletic Conference game at Brewer Gymnasium.

It was the first time this season that the Vols reached the 100-point mark. Their average coming into the night was 80.9 points per game.

Logan, which moved up to No. 3 earlier in the day in the newest NJCAA Division I national poll, improved to 22-2 overall and 10-1 in the GRAC. The Vols are now 10-0 at home.

Lake Land fell to 14-12 overall and 7-6 in conference games with the loss. The game was a rematch of last Thursday’s game in Mattoon which the Vols won, 92-76.

In between, the Lakers put a 20-point drubbing on Vincennes, which the Logan coaches certainly noticed. And it was the Vols’ fourth game in eight days after only playing four games in the month of January.

“It was a great game for us because we’ve played so many games over this past week, I was concerned where our energy would be,” said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. “Lake Land is such a hard team to defend. They’re so good offensively and they play so fast. Our guys did a really good job of digging in and not letting little things bother them.”

Sean East led four players in double figures with 22 points, with 15 coming in the first half. Cam Alford hit four 3-pointers and added 20 points, while Cobie Barnes had 16 — a dozen in the first half — and Tujautae Williams notched 15. KJ Debrick pounded the paint for 12.

“It was definitely Sean’s type of game; you don’t want to get in a running match with him like that,” Smithpeters said. “Cam did a great job of getting us going early. Cobie, Tujautae, our bigs, they all did some really good stuff. I’m just all-around proud of our guys.”

Logan never trailed in the game, although it was tied at 26-all briefly in the first half — but the Vols went on a 13-0 run after that to take control and led 59-43 at the half.

That big run, which happened in a three-minute stretch, included a sneaky inbounds steal and layup by East, then was capped with a 3-pointer from Williams and dunk by Barnes with 6:30 left in the opening stanza.

Buckets from Debrick and Alford pushed the lead to 48-33. Sarion McGee canned a baseline 3-pointer to make it 54-38. A triple by East pushed it to 59-42.

The margin expanded in the second half, first reaching double digits with a dunk by Debrick and layup by Alford. A layup by Dawson Yates made it 69-51 and it reached 20 at 79-59 on a drive by Alford.

Alford followed that with a 3-pointer for the biggest lead to that point. Williams put down a dunk off a nifty pass from Debrick for a 23-point margin and the biggest of the night came at 93-69 on a 3-pointer by Detrick Reeves Jr. with 5:20 left.

Lake Land went on a 12-2 run and got as close as 95-81 on a runout layup by Malachi Davis with 2:45 still to play, but a deep trey from East put the Vols in triple figures at 100-81 with 90 seconds remaining.

“You’re not going to really ever put a team like that away just because they’re so good offensively,” Smithpeters said. “We had some good runs there and did a good job of clock management down the stretch to seal the game.”

Davis led the Lakers with 24 points. Dailliss Cox had 18, while Everett Stubblefield and Amar Kuljuhovic both had 11.

Logan plays again Wednesday night at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, then travels to Olney Central on Friday before hosting Lincoln Trail on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Following that stretch, only home games against Southwestern Illinois and Shawnee remain before the postseason begins.

“It really seems like we’re clicking at a good time,” Smithpeters said. “And, we still have a lot of room to get a lot better.”

