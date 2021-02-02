JUCO Basketball | Off to a 3-1 start, Logan creating momentum with fans not in attendance

CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan Vols are off to a 3-1 start without a single fan in the crowd.
Head coach Kyle Smithpeters and his team currently sit third in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) standings tied with Olney Central. Above the Vols is undefeated Lincoln Trail at 4-0 and Wabash Valley behind the Statesmen at 4-1.
Logan’s only loss through the first week of the season came against Mineral Area College on Saturday in a 90-74 defeat. The Vols were one day removed from playing a double-overtime game against Three Rivers Community College where Smithpeters’ team came out on top 121-117 thanks in part to sophomore Mario McKinney’s game-high 52 points.
McKinney, a 6-foot-2 guard out of St. Louis, Mo., cooled off in his next game against Mineral Area when he scored 15 points behind Romon Douglas-Watkins’ team-high 24 off the bench. The Vols found themselves down 16 at halftime before playing a much cleaner second half, but it’s curious how much their sluggish first half can be blamed on playing a 60 minute game two nights before.
Playing without fans could play another factor. Outside of two team benches, referees and scattered media outlets, the Vols have had to create their own energy following a 28-5 finish last season.
“We just gotta create our own energy,” McKinney told The Southern. “Without us even having fans we make our own energy. We’re going to have a good game and play good regardless, no matter who’s in the crowd or in the stands.”
McKinney proved that theory by scoring a team-high 24 points against Kaskaskia on Monday to get the Vols back in the win column. The biggest difference in Logan’s 78-62 victory was outscoring the Blue Devils by 15 in the first half.
Jamarion Sharp, a 7-3 center heading to Western Kentucky University after Logan, finished the Kaskaskia game with a triple-double stat line of 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. The Hopkinsville, Ky. native shared his thoughts on having fans last year compared to this season.
“Last year I was so used to having fans and feeding off their energy,” Sharp told The Southern. “This year is so different and I have to feed off the energy of my players. Especially on the bench, on the court and with our coaches. It’s different but at the same time it feels the same.”
Smithpeters, who is coaching in his ninth year with Logan, entered the 2021 season with a career record of 194-64. His former guard, Jay Scrubb, was selected by the Clippers (via the Brooklyn Nets) with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Clippers last season lost in a seven game series (4-3) to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA “Bubble” Playoffs. Playing in a bubble is how Smithpeters could best describe what it feels like not playing in front of fans.
“As we say, every game here is like playing in the NBA Bubble,” Smithpeters said. “You have to create your own environment and our bench has done a fantastic job of creating that environment. We’ve just been fortunate to win some close games early on this season without them.”
Logan’s next matchup comes against undefeated Lincoln Trail on Wednesday. After that, the Vols face Southwestern Illinois College on Feb. 8 and Vincennes on Feb. 10.
