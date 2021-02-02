JUCO Basketball | Off to a 3-1 start, Logan creating momentum with fans not in attendance

McKinney proved that theory by scoring a team-high 24 points against Kaskaskia on Monday to get the Vols back in the win column. The biggest difference in Logan’s 78-62 victory was outscoring the Blue Devils by 15 in the first half.

Jamarion Sharp, a 7-3 center heading to Western Kentucky University after Logan, finished the Kaskaskia game with a triple-double stat line of 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. The Hopkinsville, Ky. native shared his thoughts on having fans last year compared to this season.

“Last year I was so used to having fans and feeding off their energy,” Sharp told The Southern. “This year is so different and I have to feed off the energy of my players. Especially on the bench, on the court and with our coaches. It’s different but at the same time it feels the same.”

Smithpeters, who is coaching in his ninth year with Logan, entered the 2021 season with a career record of 194-64. His former guard, Jay Scrubb, was selected by the Clippers (via the Brooklyn Nets) with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Clippers last season lost in a seven game series (4-3) to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA “Bubble” Playoffs. Playing in a bubble is how Smithpeters could best describe what it feels like not playing in front of fans.