JUCO Basketball | Tyler Smithpeters named new head coach for Logan men

CARTERVILLE — What would John A. Logan College men's basketball be without a Smithpeters leading the charge?

Less successful, perhaps.

The college made it official Monday, after a lengthy national search, hiring Tyler Smithpeters as the new men's coach, replacing older brother, Kyle, who earlier this spring accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Missouri.

Tyler served as an assistant to Kyle the last four years at Logan with the Volunteers, amassing a ridiculous 102-19 overall record with three consecutive Region 24 titles; two trips to the national tournament with a third wiped out due to COVID-19; and two National Players of the Year in Jay Scrubb (2020) and Sean East (2022).

“As an assistant coach, Tyler has demonstrated high levels of loyalty and consistently strong work ethic,” said JALC Athletic Director Greg Starrick. “In addition, he possesses a proven ability to recruit and develop players at the JUCO level. After talking with Tyler and hearing his vision for the program moving forward, I believe Tyler Smithpeters is the best choice to continue the success of the tradition-rich basketball program at John A. Logan College.”

Smithpeters, who is the same age (28) of his brother when he was given the keys to the program 10 years ago, was "obviously excited" when told the news that he had been chosen to lead the program.

"I learned a lot these last four years under Kyle," the younger Smithpeters said. "Probably the biggest thing I learned is how to be successful year in and year out despite so much turnover of the roster every year. I also learned about how to best develop a relationship with the players. Kyle was really good at that - not only with the players but their parents, too.

"I think it helps that I know a lot of the instructors and administrators on campus," Smithpeters said. "It will help me make the transition to John A. Logan College a smoother one for my players."

Smithpeters said he doesn't think the Vols have missed a beat in terms of recruiting talented players this offseason and that he is looking forward to helping each player reach his full potential.

"We have a good core. We could be really good again next season," he said.

Seven sophomores graduated the program. Five are committed to continue their basketball careers. Sean East signed with the University of Missouri to reunite with Kyle Smithpeters. Kobie Barnes signed with SIU-Edwardsville. Cam Alford will play for Utah Valley. Sarion McGee is headed to Canisius College in Buffalo. Detrick Reeves will compete for Arkansas State.

Dawson Yates is undecided at this point and the same holds true for Austin Garbe.

Returning sophomores include: KJ Debrick, Justin Cross, Eli Downen, and Teon Nesbitt (injured last year). Sophomore transfers are: Curt Lewis, Elijah Jones, Isaiah Stafford, Quimari Peterson, and Sean Smith.

There is one incoming freshman on scholarship, Elliot Lowndes, of Cobden; and one preferred walk-on, Rayzhaun Bardo, of Marion.

Tyler Smithpeters said the Volunteers will make another summer trip to Georgia to participate in a camp. He described it as a good team bonding opportunity.

Asked if he expects a lot of himself, Smithpeters answered in the affirmative.

"Nobody likes to lose," he said. "Basketball has always been a part of me. It's been my dream for a long time now to be a head coach. But as important as it is to me to win, it's even more important that I help these young men become successful off the court, as well as on the court. At the end of the day, it's about helping people. I want to help our players become successful players and adults."

A Harrisburg native who now resides in Carbondale, Smithpeters led the Bulldogs to a 33-1 record and state title in basketball in 2013. Not surprisingly, his coach was his father, Randy, who ran the successful Harrisburg program for 30 years.

"I got a lot of my competitiveness from my dad, and my mother (Patricia) taught me the value in helping people through her job as a special education instructor at the high school," Tyler said.

Smithpeters went on to play four years at Southern Illinois University, where he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and MVC All-Bench Team Captain in 2018.

Smithpeters said he is thankful to the JALC Board of Trustees, President, Dr. Kirk Overstreet, and Starrick for the opportunity to lead the program.

"And for their faith in me," he said. "I am confident that with the players we have returning and the players that have committed, we will continue the program's success."

