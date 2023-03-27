In winning its last 31 games and earning its first national championship in program history, John A. Logan established an identity as a high-scoring, sweet-shooting team that blew out opponents with the best 3-point shooting in NJCAA Division I.

But when the Volunteers reached the national quarterfinals, where opponents guard harder and better and all those 3-point shots find the iron, they found a different way to bring the big trophy back to Southern Illinois.

“Defense and free throws,” said guard Curt Lewis. “That’s what won us the championship.”

While the stats say Logan gave up 78.5 ppg in Hutchinson, Kansas, a deeper dive reveals that it was a much better defensive team than that shows. Opponents might have gotten to or above their averages but they needed a lot of shots to get there.

In a 105-85 second round rout of Monroe (NY), the Mustangs’ Melvin Council came in averaging more than 18 ppg. He scored 23 but made only 7-of-22 shots. Midland guard Doug Young matched his 20 ppg in Thursday’s 74-70 quarterfinal loss but hit just 7-of-22 attempts and coughed up six turnovers.

During Friday’s 94-89 semifinal shootout win over Tallahassee, the Vols made star guard Malachi Davis work for his 31 points. Davis was averaging 37.3 in the tourney’s first three games, but connected on only 10-of-23 attempts and committed seven of his team’s 17 turnovers.

And in Saturday’s title game, Logan clamped down on Northwest Florida State in the second half, limiting the Raiders to 27 points on 11-of-26 marksmanship. It gave up just one free throw during the last 10-plus minutes to Chad Baker-Mazara, who lit up the Vols for 20 points prior to that time.

“It’s how you win games – get stops and make free throws,” said Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters. “I was proud of the guys for the composure, grit and fight they showed throughout the tournament.”

The Vols’ composure was evident in how they consistently stepped to the line and converted. They hit 17-of-20 against Monroe, 23-of-28 against Midland, 20-of-23 against Tallahassee and 17-of-23 against Northwest Florida State. That adds up to 77-of-94 for 81.9%, nine percentage points above their success rate for the season.

James Dent was 19-of-20 in the wins over Midland and Tallahassee and finished 21-of-23 in the tourney. Right behind him was KJ Debrick, who belied his 61% mark during the season by canning 13-of-15 in Hutch.

As Logan continued to advance throughout the bracket, Smithpeters also talked about the team’s maturity. Eight of the top nine players were sophomores, giving the team a now-or-never mentality that can either lend a sense of urgency or ramp up the pressure to the point that it plays tight.

The Vols found the right blend of playing loose yet with proper focus. They started each of the first three games with 3-pointers – not only in the first half but the second. They established 26-8 and 23-7 leads in the first two games, forcing opponents to play from behind the entire day.

When Logan had to grind out wins, it called on its superior depth and a reserve of grit that manifested itself in how it won 50-50 balls. Debrick’s two loose balls in the last minute of the championship game were the most obvious examples, but Elijah Jones came through with a game-high 12 rebounds, including five of the Vols’ 21 offensive caroms.

Simply put, Logan validated its No. 1 seeding going into the tournament. It won every type of game a team can win and did so twice while playing the opponents’ style. The Vols were as worthy a champion as someone could create.

“We completed everybody’s ultimate goal,” said guard Isaiah Stafford. “You see a whole bunch of white jerseys running at you when it’s over … to know what we’ve done to get to this point, I think it actually exceeded expectations.

“It just showed that we are playing for each other, not just ourselves. When we’re not shooting, we know we had to play defense.”