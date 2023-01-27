JUCO Men's Basketball | Dent delivers offense off the bench for John A. Logan

CARTERVILLE — "Instant offense" would be an intriguing, yet appropriate nickname for James Dent, a sophomore on the John A. Logan College men's basketball team.

Even though he is not a starter, Dent averages close to double-figure points off the bench in limited playing time. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Springfield is presently scoring 9.5 points-per-game in only 8.4 minutes-per-game - a rather remarkable achievement.

That translates to a robust scoring average of 45.8 points-per-game over a full 40-minute game. Dent has made 52-of-116 shot attempts this season (44.8%) and 28-of-73 from beyond the arc (38.4%). In Great Rivers Athletic Conference games, the sophomore is even better, converting 40% of his long-range attempts.

To further illustrate his effectiveness off the bench, Dent has reached double digits in 11 of his team's 19 games, including a 20-point outburst in a road win at Southwestern Illinois College on Jan. 18.

Dent is also the guy the Volunteers would like to be at the free-throw line with the game on the line. He has drained 51-of-60 attempts this season or 85%.

"I've always enjoyed shooting the basketball, especially from long range," Dent said. "I remember playing ball with my dad when I made my first 3-pointer. I think I was in the third grade. I did a little dance after making it. I thought I was king of the court."

As Dent grew, so did his game. He was a four-year varsity starter for Springfield Southeast High School. A broken ankle sidelined him for the biggest part of his freshman season, but head coach Lawrence Thomas never lost faith in Dent.

"I probably could have played at the end of my freshman year, but we had a really good team with mostly seniors and Coach Thomas told me not to force anything and be ready to go my sophomore year. And I was."

Dent said one of his fondest memories from high school basketball was making the winning shot to beat Collinsville in the championship game of their own holiday tournament his sophomore year. Another was scoring a career-best 36 points against Decatur MacArthur. Dent, who averaged over 20 points-per-game both his junior and senior seasons, said he was constantly fouled in that matchup and proceeded to make 26-of-28 free tosses.

"I also got the opportunity to play against KJ Debrick, who played for our rival, Springfield Lanphier," Dent said. "KJ and I became friends in AAU ball over the summer. We got him (Lanphier) both games my sophomore year, but then he got us my junior and senior years. It's great that we're now teammates at Logan. He's become one of my best friends. And he's way better of a player today than he was in high school. That's one of the reasons why our team (Volunteers) is doing so well this year."

Doing well, indeed. Logan is 17-2 through 19 games and in position to win yet another Great Rivers Athletic Conference title. The Vols also hope to qualify for the national tournament for a fourth straight year.

"What's special about our team is that we have so many pieces - so many talented players. Teams can't just focus on one guy," Dent said. "And we're very unselfish as a team. We don't care who is scoring the points. We just want to win games. I guess you could say that we have bought in."

Dent said his decision to transfer from Moberly, Mo. to Logan was the right call.

"I have always felt welcome here," he said. "Coach Ty (Tyler Smithpeters) and all the staff really have been very helpful and encouraging. Coach Smithpeters is always telling me to shoot the ball. He said he has confidence in me and that means a lot."

Smithpeters describes Dent as "one of the best shooters on our team and in the country" at the junior college level.

"James is very underrated as a player," the first-year Vols head coach said. "He can get to the rim and score. He can shoot the 3. There are so many things he does well - rebound, pass, handle the ball. And he is also willing to put in the work in practice to become an even better player. He would start for just about any other JUCO in the country. That said, he is a valuable member of our team."

Dent said he hasn't decided where he will continue his collegiate career.

"There's still plenty of time for that," he said. "Right now, we're focused on winning games this season. The goal is to get to the national and win a championship."