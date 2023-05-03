CARTERVILLE — Defending national champion John A. Logan College Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Smithpeters is adding two local standout performers to next year’s roster in Carterville’s Caden Hawkins and Marion’s Evan Noelle.

Hawkins, a 6-foot senior point guard for the Lions, averaged 20.2 points-per-game, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists his senior year. He was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-State for Class 2A, All-South, and River-to-River All-Conference.

“I wanted to stay close to home and play for a team that would challenge me as a basketball player,” Hawkins said. “Playing at Logan will do that. They have had a successful program over there for about as long as I can remember. I want to be a part of that success. I want to help make an impact with the program.”

Hawkins said he has worked hard to elevate his game.

“I put in a lot of hours in the gym working on my overall skills last summer,” the senior said. “I became more of a scorer for our team this past season out of necessity, but believe I can also be a good distributor of the ball. I believe I can get the ball to my teammates where they want it in a position to score.”

Hawkins said Smithpeters told him that he could be a “glue guy” for his ballclub.

“I want to be that guy at Logan,” he said.

Caden’s father – Lions coach Shane Hawkins – is understandably proud of his son’s accomplishments and convinced that his son can lend assistance to the Volunteers.

“First and foremost, I’m happy for him,” Shane said. “Anytime a kid who puts in the work gets a chance to follow his dream by playing at the next level in any sport, it’s great.

“Logan will be a whole new challenge for Caden,” Shane said. “And I believe his game will transition to college ball.”

The elder Hawkins said Rend Lake College, Illinois College and Millikin University all offered his son a chance to play on scholarship, but Logan was always his first choice.

“Everyone’s a good player in college. Some are just a lot better than others," Shane Hawkins said. “Caden is going to be competing with some guys who have already played a year of college ball at Logan, or others who have transferred in from a DI school and want to get back to a DI school, but maybe in a better situation.

“Apparently, Coach Smithpeters thinks he can fit in. He watched seven or eight of his games.”

Noelle, a 6-foot-3 point guard, averaged 17.3 points-per-game, as well as 5.2 rebounds. He also shot 83% from the free-throw line and scored 967 points in 2 ½ seasons of varsity basketball.

Noelle was a Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention selection, All-South, and South Seven All-Conference.

“Evan had a nice two years-plus for us here at Marion,” said Wildcats coach Gus Gillespie. “He spent a lot of time in the gym and has improved his skills a great deal.”

Gillespie said Noelle was one of the few players on the team with varsity experience and frequently had to contend with double- and triple-teaming from opponents.

“Teams tried to put the clamps on him, but Evan found ways to score and get the ball to the open man,” Gillespie said. “I think he will do very well at the next level because he is so disciplined and focused.

“The coaching staff at Logan will do a good job with Evan. They will find ways to get the best out of him," Gillespie continued. "I believe he will be an even better player in college than high school because he won’t face the double teams. He will have more freedom to move.”

Noelle said he is excited about playing at Logan.

“It means a lot to me to get this opportunity,” the senior said. “I like the idea of staying local, but still competing at a high level. I know it will be a challenge. Logan has an outstanding program. I know I will have to earn any playing time I get. And that’s the way I want it. I plan to be very aggressive.”

Asked if Logan’s on-court success made a difference in his decision to pick Logan over other schools, Noelle said yes.

“Their success inspired me,” he said. “I want to create my own legacy there.”