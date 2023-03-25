HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The last shot sailed wide of the rim.

Moments later, top-seeded Logan stampeded the floor at Hutchinson Sports Arena Saturday to celebrate a 73-70 win over Northwest Florida State and its first NJCAA Division I championship.

The Vols (33-2) finished the year with a 31-game winning streak and handed coach Tyler Smithpeters a national title in his first year. They overcame 33.3 % shooting from the field by holding the Raiders (29-8) to 27 second half points and earning a 28-21 rebounding advantage after halftime.

KJ Debrick gave Logan the lead for good with a 3-point play off a loose ball scramble in the lane with 40.7 seconds left, making it 71-68. Quimari Peterson added a foul shot with 19.2 seconds remaining for a four-point lead but Kasean Pryer converted a pullup bank shot to pull Northwest Florida State within two.

Isaiah Stafford was fouled with 8.2 ticks on the clock and split two foul shots. The Raiders had a shot to force overtime, but the Vols gummed up their set and forced Pryer to throw up a wild 3-pointer that never had a chance.

Curt Lewis scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Logan, while Peterson finished with 15 points and five assists. Stafford chipped in 10 points and Elijah Jones hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored a game-high 21 points for Northwest Florida State, which was attempting to win consecutive championships. Pryer had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Niblack hit for 13 points.

It was an unusual start for Logan, at least from the standard it set in its first three games. Stafford’s missed 3-pointer marked the first time in the tournament the Vols hadn’t opened the game with a made 3.

That would be one of the themes of the first half. Logan, which entered the game leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 43 %, made only 1 of 8 from the arc. Its offense was of the stop-and-start variety as Northwest Florida State kept it from running and forced it to score in 5-on-5 play.

Meanwhile, the Raiders managed to hit 4 of 9 3s while attacking aggressively enough to earn 14 trips to the line, cashing in on 11. The Vols found foul trouble for the second straight game in the first half, Jones and Debrick each picking up two.

Northwest Florida State pushed the lead to 34-24 at the 4:55 mark of the half when Takai Simpkins made a foul shot, but Logan worked its way back into contention with a late push. A 3-point play by James Dent in the final minute drew the Vols within 43-39 at the break.

Baker-Mazara scored 12 points for the Raiders and Peterson paced Logan with 10.

This story will be updated later with more details and quotes.