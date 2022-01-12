JUCO Men's Basketball | John A. Logan gets win over Lincoln Trail

CARTERVILLE — In a game where the lead changed sides a shocking 21 times, the last of those went to John A. Logan College for a physical 75-69 victory over Lincoln Trail College in a Great Rivers Athletic Conference clash Wednesday night at Brewer Gymnasium.

Logan, which is ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I national poll, improved to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the GRAC with the victory. Lincoln Trail fell to 7-7 overall and 1-4.

"We're going to get every team's best punch," said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. "A win is a win in college basketball although I thought we looked a little rusty."

Five players reached double figures for the Volunteers, led by Sean East (18) and Cam Alford (17), while KJ Debrick had 11 and both Cobie Barnes and Tujautae Williams had 10.

Lincoln Trail's Clint Wickliffe led all scorers with 23 points. JJ Reed added 15 for the Statesmen.

Alford hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 60 and give the Vols that all-important 21st lead change with 5:17 left. East followed with a pair of free throws, but Lincoln Trail tied the game once more at 67 on a 3-pointer by Wickliffe.

Williams drilled a pair of free throws with 1:19 left, then after a turnover, East dropped in a beautiful floater with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at 43.3 to make it 71-69.

The Statesmen scored again after getting an offensive rebound but the clock was down to 17 seconds by the time it happened.

East calmly made four straight free throws around a huge steal by Detrick Reeves Jr. in the final 15 seconds to seal the game.

"With Sean," Smithpeters said, "it's always shocking when the ball doesn't go in."

Reeves added seven points for the Vols, but his steal was enormous.

"Down the stretch we turned some defense into offense," Smithpeters said. "We had to gut that one out. That's a tough team. They rebound and they're gritty."

There were a dozen lead changes in the first half after Lincoln Trail jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Logan's first came on a driving layup by East four minutes into the game that made it 9-8.

Alford made a 3-pointer at the 5:40 mark to put the Vols up 27-25, but the Statesmen went on an 8-0 run and had a 33-27 lead after a basket from Tobias Thompson with 1:31 still left before the break.

Barnes scored twice before the horn to cut that margin to 33-31 at the intermission.

Debrick led a charge by Logan in the second half with a long jumper and 3-point play followed by a block and rebound after the Statesmen had their best stretch.

"I thought we maybe came in a little over-confident," Smithpeters said. "There's a fine line between cocky and confident. In the first half, I thought we were cocky. In the second half, we got back to being confident."

Also Wednesday, the Logan women played for the first time since Dec. 18 and held off Lincoln Trail, 75-53, to improve to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the GRAC.

Carterville native Jeniah Thompson scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win for the Lady Vols.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0