CARTERVILLE — The accolades continue to roll in for the national champion John A. Logan College men’s basketball team.

It was learned Wednesday that first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters has been selected as the National Junior College Athletic Association Coach of the Year for Division I junior colleges.

Smithpeters had already received NJCAA Tournament Coach of the Year and Region 24 Coach of the Year honors.

JALC Athletic Director Greg Starrick is understandably proud of his coach and excited that he won the award.

“Congratulations to Coach Smithpeters on this well deserved honor,” Starrick said. “As a first-year head coach, his demeanor on and off the court and relationship with players was the recipe for success in this magical season.”

Starrick said he thought the transition would be pretty smooth from older brother, Kyle to younger brother, Tyler, but even he was surprised just how smooth.

"It couldn't have gone any better," he said.

Kyle Smithpeters left Logan to accept an assistant coach’s position at the University of Missouri. Tyler, who had served as Kyle's assistant for four years, was ready and willing. He led the Volunteers to a 33-2 overall record this past season, including 31 straight victories.

Tyler Smithpeters said it was nice to win the award, but pointed out that his success is the entire team’s success.

“If not for my assistant coaches – Tadd Andrews, Marcus Walker, and Justin Johnson – and our players, this award wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “I surrounded myself with good people.”

Smithpeters said he can’t thank people enough for all the well wishes following the national title.

“It’s been a blast, so much fun,” he said. “So many nice calls and messages from family, friends, and even some people I don’t know all that well the last couple of weeks.

“I think it’s finally sunk in what all we accomplished, but I don’t have time to dwell on it,” Smithpeters said. “I’ve got to make sure my players are getting to class and getting back into their routines. I am also back on the recruiting trail. There’s always plenty of work to do.”

Earlier this week, it was released that Logan sophomore forward Curt Lewis had been chosen First Team All-American and that sophomore guard Quimari Peterson was chosen Second Team.

Logan got off to a 2-2 start following back-to-back losses to Indian Hills, Iowa at home on Nov. 9 (71-69) and Northeast Mississippi (84-75) in a shootout at Vincennes, Indiana on Nov. 11. They didn’t lose again the rest of the season.