JUCO Men's Basketball | Logan gets win over Three Rivers, Mo.

CARTERVILLE — In a game that was every bit as physical as some football and rugby contests, the John A. Logan College men's basketball team slugged its way to a 72-65 non-conference victory over Three Rivers, Missouri on Thursday.

With the win, the nation's seventh-ranked Volunteers improve to 12-2 and will travel to Lake Land College next Wednesday. The Raiders fall to 6-10 and will host Lewis & Clark College on Saturday.

Logan head coach Tyler Smithpeters was pleased to come away with the win.

"We knew we were going to make mistakes in our first game back from the holiday break, but the mistake that we couldn't make was to allow Three Rivers to play harder than us. They did at times, but ... we did OK for a team that hadn't played a game since Dec. 14. Our conditioning isn't where it should be yet, but we will get there. You have to find ways to win. And we did."

Smithpeters said the Vols had no answer for Hosana Kitenge, the 6-foot-8, 275-pound center for Three Rivers. He finished with 15 points and was practically unstoppable once he got his hands on the ball inside the paint.

"He had a really good game against us the first time, and as you saw, he is hard to guard. Fortunately, we had everybody step up for us tonight. We had turnovers, but we got stops when we needed to defensively. It's always good to start out the second half with a win."

The Vols were led by Curt Lewis's 17 points. James Dent followed with 13. Isaiah Stafford added 11.

Logan built an early 7-4 lead thanks to a pair of baskets, including one from beyond the 3-point arc, by Curt Lewis.

The Raiders fought back behind 6-foot-8, 270-pound post player Hosana Kitenge, who was bullish in the paint. He had nine first-half points - three field goals and 3-of-4 free throws.

Equally effective was 6-foot-3 guard Lamont Jackson, who led Three Rivers in scoring at the intermission with 10 points.

The Vols trailed by as many as six points midway through the half at 19-13.

Logan would eventually turn the tide.

KJ Debrick started off the run with a slam dunk. Elijah Jones drove to the basket for a layup, Dent got an offensive rebound basket to tie the game at 19 and the Vols completed the 8-0 run with a two-pointer from Sean Smith for a 21-19 lead.

After the Raiders tied the game on a hoop from Kitenge, Logan got the lead back for good on a triple by Dent. Dent followed with an alley-oop slam and Quimari Peterson added a steal and basket for a 28-21 advantage.

The Vols would lead by as many as 10 points at 38-28 thanks to a KJ Debrick triple, but the Raiders closed out the half strong with a 7-2 run, cutting the deficit to five at 40-35.