JUCO Men's Basketball | Logan's Sharp uses 7-3 height to dominate

“I don’t know what his stats were tonight, but he had a really good game and now he’s over there making Tik Tok’s,” Alford said with a smile. “That’s what I mean by when I say he’s humble.”

Sharp described his relationship with Alford as a brotherhood. It shows on the court when they play together.

“Me and Cam are really close, we’re like brothers, so he knows me,” Sharp said. “He knows that I’m humble and that I’m not self-centered, so I don’t have to brag about myself.”

Alford, a 6-1 sophomore out of Brownsburg, Indiana, still wonders why opponents try to get it over the lengthy Sharp. He believes Sharp and many of his other teammates possess NBA potential, and credited it towards the team's work ethic.

“We have a lot of guys who are gifted on this team,” Alford said. “What’s been so great about playing with Jamarion is that I’ve seen him get so much better from the summer to now. He goes through a lot of things and he takes everything on the chin, he’s really grown up.”