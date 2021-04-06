JUCO Men's Basketball | Logan's Sharp uses 7-3 height to dominate

John A. Logan’s Jamarion Sharp is a nightmare waiting to happen for opponents under the basket.
The 7-foot-3, 238-pound center averaged 5.9 blocks a game through 19 games of his sophomore season at John A. Logan College. Sharp, a native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has helped the Vols to a 16-4 record heading into Wednesday's Region 24 Tournament semifinal against Wabash Valley College (12-9). Wabash Valley rallied from 15 points down at the half to knock off Southwestern Illinois, 67-64.
Sharp signed with Western Kentucky University for next season, putting him approximately 30 minutes closer to his hometown. The big man plans on transferring what he has learned under coach Kyle Smithpeters at Logan to his future days as a Hilltopper with Rick Stansbury.
“I’ve learned a lot here at John A.,” Sharp said. “I’m excited to bring all that I’ve learned here and bring it with me to Western Kentucky and keep it going in life.”
Sharp is widely considered one of the top frontcourt players in the country, having received multiple offers from high major programs. His elite shot blocking skills go along with his emerging offensive game averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Alongside that is his dunking ability and shooting 54.2% from the field with a 59.1% at the free-throw line.
The future Hilltopper recorded a pair of triple-doubles against Kaskaskia College and Southwestern Illinois College in February to go along with three double-doubles. Sharp’s season high in blocks came against Southwestern on Feb. 8, when he denied a whopping 12 shots. What’s even more impressive is that he never finished under four blocks in any game.
In a double-overtime victory against Three Rivers on Jan. 28, Sharp scored a season-high 20 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks. Four days later he recorded his first triple-double of the season against Kaskaskia College with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. The following week against Southwestern Illinois he tallied 12 blocks, 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“Coach Smithpeters really helped me with my post moves and free throws this year,” Sharp said, who shot 38% from the free-throw line as a freshman. “Last year my free-throw percentage was bad, but this year it’s been great.”
Sharp noted that Western Kentucky recruited him since his junior year of high school. Before joining the NCAA, he plans on adding more weight and gaining more muscle.
“I know everything about Western Kentucky and I know that I need to work on my physicality,” Sharp said. “I’m not on a strict diet yet, but it does feel good to already be comfortable with the coaches and players there.”
The Vols picked up a 92-64 victory against Wabash Valley on Feb. 18. In that game, Sharp scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked seven shots before recording a Tik Tok video on the court with some of his fans after the game.
Logan’s Cam Alford scored a team-high 18 points in that game against the Warriors, and spoke about Sharp’s humility afterwards.
“I don’t know what his stats were tonight, but he had a really good game and now he’s over there making Tik Tok’s,” Alford said with a smile. “That’s what I mean by when I say he’s humble.”
Sharp described his relationship with Alford as a brotherhood. It shows on the court when they play together.
“Me and Cam are really close, we’re like brothers, so he knows me,” Sharp said. “He knows that I’m humble and that I’m not self-centered, so I don’t have to brag about myself.”
Alford, a 6-1 sophomore out of Brownsburg, Indiana, still wonders why opponents try to get it over the lengthy Sharp. He believes Sharp and many of his other teammates possess NBA potential, and credited it towards the team's work ethic.
“We have a lot of guys who are gifted on this team,” Alford said. “What’s been so great about playing with Jamarion is that I’ve seen him get so much better from the summer to now. He goes through a lot of things and he takes everything on the chin, he’s really grown up.”
Many of Alford’s assists come on lob passes for Sharp to utilize however he wants in the post. One thing that made the Vols’ offense dangerous was their ability to share the basketball down low and create opportunities for shooters like Alford on the perimeter.
“It’s fun playing with him because if you get blown by he’s going to block your shot,” Alford said. “We just throw it up somewhere around the rim and know he’s going to catch it.”
Western Kentucky fans will enjoy Sharp even more if he builds upon his 50% 3-point percentage this season. A 7-3 center that can block shots and shoot? The sky's the limit.
