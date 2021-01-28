JUCO Men's Basketball | No. 1 Logan gets past Three Rivers in double OT

CARTERVILLE — It was a crazy evening for John A. Logan and Mario McKinney’s 52 points helped lead the Vols to a 121-117 double-overtime win against Three Rivers Community College.

After McKinney connected on two free throws that gave Logan a 103-100 lead with 14 seconds remaining in the first overtime, Lamar Wilkerson connected on an elbow 3-pointer to tie the game. Wilkerson went into the second overtime with 31 points.

Logan held an 84-74 lead with 5 minutes remaining in the second half before Three Rivers battled back in a game that was back-and-forth all night long. The Raiders cut their deficit down to two points when Lamar Wilkerson connected on a 3-pointer to knot the game up at 90-90 with a little under a minute to go.

The Vols had a chance for a Cam Alford 3-pointer but after the miss the Raiders went 4 on 5 after Jamarion Sharp went down with an injury. The Raiders took a two-point lead with 6 seconds remaining and McKinney went the length of the court for a layup that took the game to overtime tied at 92.

Freshman Isaiah Ervin led Logan in the first half with 16 points and four 3's that gave his team life when they needed it most. The Vols lost the turnover battle with 12 against the Raiders' 6.