JUCO Men's Basketball | Stafford delivers balance for surging Vols team

CARTERVILLE — Sophomore guard Isaiah Stafford's versatility makes him an attractive commodity on the 12-2 John A. Logan College men's basketball team.

A native of Bolingbrook, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard is averaging 11.8 points per game, converting a stunning 50.4% of his shot attempts from the field and 71% from the free-throw line. Moreover, he is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists each contest - and in limited playing time no less.

"Isaiah can do a little bit of everything," said Logan first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters. "He's very athletic for 6-foot-2 and has shown that in games. Where he's very underrated is how good a defender he is and can be."

Smithpeters said Stafford is also a leader on the court.

"He wants to be a better player and he wants his teammates to be better players," Smithpeters said. "And at the end of the day, he wants to win games. That helps us tremendously."

Smithpeters said Stafford flourishes in the Vols' system because he can do so many things to benefit the team.

"If we need a bucket, he can do it. If we need a stop, he can usually get one. He's just a fine all-around player - good shooter, good ball handler, good passer, good defender."

Stafford also presents matchup problems for the opposition.

"He's just very hard to guard - all of our guards are really. Isaiah figures out who is guarding him, who is guarding his teammates, and what read to make when we have the ball. I am very impressed with that."

Smithpeters said the sophomore will have no problem finding a home at a four-year school after his one-year run with Logan.

"He'll be able to go pretty much wherever he wants to go. He's great on the court. He's great in the classroom. Like we tell all our players, wherever you think you are going to succeed the most at, that's where you need to go."

Stafford said he loves everything about this year's Logan team, which is off to another great start and ranked seventh nationally.

"We had those two early losses (Indian Hills and Northeast Mississippi), but we have turned it up a notch or two since then and haven't lost since," he said. "Coming here to Logan was a good fit for me. I have made a lot of lifelong brothers. We have a very talented team, and even more important, a very unselfish team. None of us care who leads the team in scoring on a given night. We just want to win and will do whatever we need to do to make that happen."

Asked what he enjoys most about the game of basketball, Stafford paused.

"I would say the grind of competition and of winning. I love the journey," he said. "I love the progression. I love where it may lead."

Stafford said he understands there is a lot of basketball to be played yet this season and believes the Vols are capable of not only winning the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and Region 24 titles, but also qualifying for nationals again and doing some damage once there.

"I love our chances," he said. "Our team gets better every day. When that whistle blows to start the game, we give everything we have to win that game. This is a very tight-knit group. We all have the same goal - to win a championship."

Stafford, who transferred to JALC from the University of Southern Indiana, said he plans to pursue computer science at the four-year school of his choice.