CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College men’s basketball team has cut through the opposition this season much like Edward Scissorhands would rip through a shrub.

It was almost always quick and beautiful.

How else would one describe a season in which Logan has won a school-record 24 straight games and counting? Or No. 2 national ranking?

After going a perfect 16-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and 26-2 overall, the Volunteers are now primed for a deep postseason run.

That run for a possible national championship starts Monday locally at the Central District/Region 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament for Division I junior college teams at Rend Lake College.

The winner of that tournament gets an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas (March 20-25).

Logan will open play at 1 p.m. Monday in Ina against the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Lewis & Clark and Shawnee. Other games Monday feature Olney Central against Kaskaskia (3 p.m.); Vincennes against the winner of Lake Land/Lincoln Trail at 5 p.m. and Southwestern Illinois College against Wabash Valley at 7 p.m.

If the Volunteers win Monday, they would advance to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The finals are set for 7 p.m. on Friday. Vincennes is the No. 2 seed. Southwestern Illinois (Belleville) is the No. 3 seed.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, but that’s exactly what we are going to have to do three different times next week if we are going to win the tournament,” said JALC first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters.

Smithpeters believes the Vols have put together a strong enough case to be awarded an at-large bid to the national tournament should they falter at Rend Lake.

“In my opinion, yes, I think we have done enough, but don’t want to put that decision into someone else’s hands. We want to take care of business and win the tournament.”

Smithpeters said his ballclub has been good at focusing on one game at a time.

“We don’t believe in looking ahead and we don’t believe in overlooking anybody. It’s all about taking it one step at a time and then moving on to the next step.”

Logan has been super tough to defend this season because there is such great team depth.

“These kids don’t care who leads us in scoring on any given night,” Smithpeters said. “We have so many weapons that it’s tough for other teams to stop all of them. Getting back to the national tournament again would be great, but we first need to get through this Region 24 tournament.”

The Vols, averaging 87 points-per-game, have four players scoring in double figures each night as led by sophomore Curt Lewis’s 14.3 points-per-game. Fellow sophomores Quimari Peterson (13.4), Isaiah Stafford (12.3) and James Dent (10.8) round out the quartet.

Additionally, there are three other players averaging more than 8 ppg, including Elijah Jons, Sean Smith and KJ Debrick.

“This is a very unselfish team,” Smithpeters said. “That’s a big reason for our success.”