Led by its immensely talented freshman – Luke Lasley of Anna-Jonesboro - the John A. Logan College men’s golf team has qualified for the national tournament later this month in Kansas.

The Volunteers qualified by placing second last week at the 15-team Southeast District meet at the Viera East Golf Club in Rockledge, Florida.

Lasley shot a four-under-par three-day total of 212. He shot rounds of 73, 67, and 72 to earn medalist honors.

“That was Luke’s second win of the year,” said Vols interim coach Mike Mooneyham. “He’s really improved a lot since the start of the year. He’s very long off the tee and has an excellent short game.”

For his efforts, Lasley was named to the All District and All-District Tournament Team.

As a team, Logan shot 911 over its three-day session with rounds of 312, 294, and 305. The Vols finished 37 strokes back of champion, Eastern Florida State (874).

It should be noted, however, that the Viera course is that school’s home course.

Other schools qualifying out of the Southeast District include: Wallace State (914), Central Alabama (916), Southern Union State (923), Coastal Alabama (925) and Spartanburg Methodist (929).

Sophomore Andrew Watson of Mayfield, Ky. tied for 11th overall with a nine-over 225.

“Luke and Andrew have pretty much carried us all season,” Mooneyham said. “Both are under consideration for Ping All-Americans.”

Other Logan players who scored at the district meet included Cade O’Connell (234) and Wade Worthington (247). Garrett RIkel (162) played two rounds and Paul Innes (82) played one round. A seventh player – Peyton Danner of Marion – did not compete in the tournament after transferring to Logan this spring.

“I thought we had a pretty good chance of qualifying for the nationals, even though this is one of the most competitive districts in the nation,” Mooneyham said. “We played well. Several coaches told me that we were the most improved team from the fall season.”

A total of 24 teams qualified for the national tourney May 13-20 in Newton, Kansas.

“Nationals are four rounds instead of three,” Mooneyham said. “Right now, I’d say we’re somewhere in the middle of the pack, but if we play well again, we could place well. What I like about our group is that we are a very close-knit bunch. Everyone gets along with one another very well.”

Mooneyham added that, as interim coach, he received considerable guidance from longtime coach Tom Ferris, his wife, Kay Ferris, and JALC Athletic Director Greg Starrick.

“They’ve been very supportive of me,” he said.