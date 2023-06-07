CARTERVILLE — Although the postseason did not end the way she was hoping, John A. Logan College softball coach Taylor Siefert was pleased with her squad’s body of work this spring.

The Volunteers put together an impressive 43-16 overall record and went 32-8 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, good for second place to Lake Land.

As the No. 2 seed in Region 24 play, Logan hosted the opening round of the tournament, was victorious over Olney (6-5 and 5-4), and advanced to the league semifinals at Belleville, where it won one and dropped two.

The Vols first defeated Kaskaskia, 4-2, but then fell to Lake Land, 8-2, and Kaskaskia in a rematch, 3-2, which ended Logan’s season.

Kaskaskia next upset favored Lake Land to advance to the national tournament, where the Blue Angels won two contests and dropped two, finishing in the top eight.

“I would say that we have closed the gap quite a bit with Lake Land,” Siefert said of her softball program. “We played them close in two of the four games in the regular season. I would like to think we will be able to compete with them even better next year because we have 13 freshmen who will return.”

Four of those 13 freshmen are pitchers, and Siefert has added a couple of hurlers on the recruiting trail that may push the quartet for playing time.

Five sophomores graduate from this year’s team. They include shortstop Abbey Crain, second baseman Emma Collier, catcher Tori Evans, outfielder Hannah England, and outfielder Megan Wettig.

Freshman Dalyn Eilers (Shiloh) is expected to fill one of those two middle infield positions.

Other freshman returnees include: Abby King (catcher from Goreville); Emma Markham (pitcher from Bowling Green, Ky.); Hannah Hackworth (outfielder from Jeffersonville, Ind.); Adi Foutch (infielder from Breese); Hailie Charmat (pitcher from South Bend, Ind.); Addy McNeil (outfielder from Louisville, Ky.); Avery Budde (pitcher from Breese); Jillian Jeffries (infielder from Louisville, Ky.); Jacie Dees (infielder from Mount Vernon); Ella Palm (catcher from Aviston); Jordan Poppleton (pitcher from Crestwood, Ky.); and Madison Beckhart (infielder from Newburgh, Ind.).

New recruits include: Delaney Hilpp (utility player from Louisville, Ky.); Trista Moore (utility player from Odin); Anna Rolla (infielder from West Frankfort); Mikaela Coburn (outfielder from McCracken County, Ky.); Lauren Lenihan (pitcher from Bunker Hill); Kendall Blau (pitcher from Louisville, Ky.); and Skylar Rachal (catcher from Murfreesboro, Tenn.).

Of that group, Coburn has already committed to play at SIU-Carbondale after completing her work at Logan.

“I thought we had a very good season overall, especially considering how young we were,” Siefert said. “We’re graduating some really good players, but I do believe we should be at least as good next year as we were this year, if not better. I like what we have coming back.”