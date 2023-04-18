CARTERVILLE — With seven starters hitting well above .300, it’s no wonder the John A. Logan College softball team is crushing its competition this spring.

The Volunteers, led by sixth-year head coach Taylor (Orsburn) Siefert, are 34-10 to date and even better within the Great Rivers Athletic Conference at 24-4. They are presently positioned in first place in front of Lake Land College.

Logan won a stunning 19 straight games before finally splitting a doubleheader with Rend Lake last Thursday. The Vols bounced right back to take a pair Saturday from Southwestern Illinois College.

“As of now, we’re playing pretty well,” said Siefert, herself a standout player both at Cobden High School and then SIU. “Our hitting this spring has been special. We have out-hit just about everyone we have played. And when we’re pitching well and hitting well at the same time, I think we’re unbeatable.”

Freshman Hannah Hackworth from Jeffersonville, Ind., is bashing the ball at a .436 clip. Positioned at either left field or third base, she has nine home runs and has driven in 27. She was recently named National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week.

Jillian Jeffries is a hard-hitting freshman first baseman from Louisville, Ky. She is batting .378 with 48 hits on the season, tying her for the team lead.

Sophomore shortstop Abbey Crain of Carterville is hitting .336 with 22 stolen bases.

Sophomore catcher Tori Evans of Marion is clubbing it at a .340 pace with 48 hits and 32 runs batted in.

Ella Palm, a freshman catcher/outfielder who graduated from Breese Mater Dei, is hitting .344 with 33 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Freshman centerfielder Jacie Dees of Mount Vernon is batting a robust .361 with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

Sophomore outfielder Megan Wettig of Trico has posted a .356 batting average with 10 stolen bases.

Top pitchers are freshmen Avery Budde (Breese Central grad) with a 14-4 record and 60 strikeouts in 106.1 innings of work and Emma Markham (Bowling Green, Ky.) with a 10-4 record and 2.93 earned-run-average in 72 strikeouts in 86 innings of work.

“This is a very young team,” Siefert said. “We have 13 freshmen on the roster, but we are a very athletic team and we have good pitching depth.”

Logan will be road warriors this week and next. The Vols play Wednesday at Kaskaskia; next Tuesday at Lake Land in what will likely be for the conference championship; next Thursday at Shawnee; and next Saturday at Olney. The last regular season game is also on the road, May 2, at Frontier College in Fairfield.

Postseason play begins a couple of days after the Frontier doubleheader.

“If we approach the end of the regular season and the postseason with the right mindset and come ready to play, we will be a tough out because this team has a lot of grit," Siefert said.