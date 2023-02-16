CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College softball team has opened its spring schedule with a 4-4 start.

The Volunteers, led by seventh-year head coach Taylor Siefert, posted wins in Florida against Coastal Alabama East and Coastal Alabama South twice and dropped games o Pensacola State twice and Coastal Alabama East.

Before returning home, Logan split a doubleheader with Volunteer State in Nashville.

Freshman Avery Budde, a Breese Central grad, is leading the team in hitting through eight games at .364. The pitcher-infielder also is tied for first in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.

Sophomore shortstop Abbey Crain (Carterville) is hitting a robust .345 with 10 hits, five runs scored, and a team-high seven stolen bases.

Freshman catcher/outfielder Ella Palm (Breese Mater Dei) has three homers and five RBIs and is hitting .333.

Freshman catcher/utility player Abby King (Goreville) is hitting .570 with four hits and an RBI in limited at bats. And sophomore catcher and corner infielder Tori Evans (Marion) has contributed a homer.

Leading the four-pitcher staff for the Vols is freshman righthander Emma Markham (Bowling Green, Ky.). She is 2-2 in the circle with a 2.95 earned-run-average and 11 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.

Other hurlers include: freshman Hailie Charmat (South Bend, Ind.), who is 0-1 with a save in 12.1 innings of work and eight strikeouts; freshman Jordan Poppleton (Louisville, Ky.); and Budde, who is 2-1 in 15.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

"I like our group," Siefert said. "I thought we came together on the latter part of our trip south. We started pitching better and hitting better. We have a pretty deep pitching staff - one of the more competitive groups I have had here."

Siefert said she expects the Vols to put together a solid season.

"The attitudes are good and there is grittiness about this team that I really like," she said. "I think we can be pretty good."

Other local products on the Logan squad are: second baseman Emma Collier of Pope County, outfielder Jacie Dees of Mount Vernon, infielder Dalyn Eilers of Trico, and outfielder Megan Wettig of Trico.

The Vols return to action with a doubleheader at noon Sunday in Mattoon on the Lake Land College campus to face the nation's 13th-ranked team, Indian Hills, Iowa. They then embark on a four-game road trip to Oxford, Alabama where they will meet Northwest Florida State, Shelton State, Tennessee, Walters State, Alabama, and nationally-ranked San Jacinto, Texas.