The John A. Logan College women’s golf team is headed back to the national tournament this month after cruising to a first-place finish at the Central District tournament last week at Turtle Run Golf Course in Danville.

Logan crushed the field at the two-day, 36-hole event, shooting a team score of 666 (336, 330), outdistancing second-place Rend Lake (709). Finishing third was North Central Missouri Community College.

Logan sophomore Autumn Dowdy, a native of LaCenter, Kentucky, was medalist for the meet with a two-day score of 159 (80, 79).

Madison McCluskey (Harrisburg grad) had the second-best score for the Volunteers at 164. Elizabeth Eastham (Waltonville grad) was third at 171 (84, 87). Marlee Smith (Anna-Jonesboro grad) followed at 172 (88, 84) and Zoe Williams (Herrin grad) was next at 188 (88, 100).

Logan coach Mike Bush said Dowdy played exceptionally well.

“She’s our team captain and was MVP of the region meet last year,” he said. “So, it’s not that surprising that she won, but she had to work hard to get back to this level.”

Bush explained that Dowdy struggled with her putting in tournament play last fall as her scores ballooned by about 10 strokes on the average. It wasn’t until she changed putters and went to a softer golf ball that her game turned around for the better.

“Her putting is much more consistent now,” Bush said. “And for a smallish girl, she hits the ball a ton. Her drives are usually dead down the middle. I can pretty much count on her shooting 80 or better about every time out.”

Bush said one of his other top players – freshman Bailee Kelley of Marion – had to sit out the district meet with an injury, but is expected to be back in time to play at the national meet, which is set for Garden City, Kansas next Tuesday through Friday.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Bush said. “We’re seeded 11th in a 15-team field at nationals, but I think we’re more than capable of placing eighth or ninth if we play well.”

Bush, now in his second year as coach for the Volunteers, said in order to place that high as a team, at least three of his players will need to consistently shoot at 80 or better and a fourth will need to be in the low-to-mid 80s per round. The top four scores are counted out of six golfers.