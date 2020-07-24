Junior high fall sports set to fall in line with IHSA's decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a special discussion among the IESA’s Board of Directors on Thursday, the Board announced its unanimous decision to cancel fall sports on Friday.

This includes the cancellation of the regular season and IESA state series in the sports of boys and girls golf, baseball, softball, and boys and girls cross-country for the 2020-21 school year. There are no plans to try and reschedule the activities or conduct them later in the school year, in part due to if and when high schools in Illinois play their contests.

The IHSA is expected to take part in discussions with leaders from the IDPH and ISBE on July 24. As a result, the IHSA has postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29.

According to Executive Director Greg Hale, the SIJHSAA will tentatively make an official decision on the Fall Sports State Series of Baseball, Softball, Girls Cross Country and Boys Cross Country on Monday, August 3.

“We’re waiting to see what the IHSA announces,” Hale said on Friday. “The IESA made its announcement based on the guidelines they’re under, but the IHSA has a little bit more time to make a decision. Our decision will come from them, the IDPH, and the Governor’s Office to see if we can follow along with their guidelines.”