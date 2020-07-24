Junior high fall sports set to fall in line with IHSA's decision

Following a special discussion among the IESA’s Board of Directors on Thursday, the Board announced its unanimous decision to cancel fall sports on Friday.
This includes the cancellation of the regular season and IESA state series in the sports of boys and girls golf, baseball, softball, and boys and girls cross-country for the 2020-21 school year. There are no plans to try and reschedule the activities or conduct them later in the school year, in part due to if and when high schools in Illinois play their contests.
The IHSA is expected to take part in discussions with leaders from the IDPH and ISBE on July 24. As a result, the IHSA has postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29.
According to Executive Director Greg Hale, the SIJHSAA will tentatively make an official decision on the Fall Sports State Series of Baseball, Softball, Girls Cross Country and Boys Cross Country on Monday, August 3.
“We’re waiting to see what the IHSA announces,” Hale said on Friday. “The IESA made its announcement based on the guidelines they’re under, but the IHSA has a little bit more time to make a decision. Our decision will come from them, the IDPH, and the Governor’s Office to see if we can follow along with their guidelines.”
The SIJHSAA Board of Control met on Monday to discuss decisions dealing with fall sports, but due to a lack of guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health, no action was taken.
Hale doesn’t expect an official decision from Anderson and the IHSA until next Wednesday. If true, high school teams would only be given 12 days in advance before the first official day of fall practice begins on August 10.
“The bad part about this is there are challenges every day,” said Hale. “You begin to feel good about how things are going and then things change. The last two days have been the largest COVID-19 cases we’ve seen in the past two months.
“The SIJHSAA will do all we can to offer state series for kids in Southern Illinois, but it has to protect their safety.”
Hale noted that the Illinois State Board of Education won’t be making any decisions regarding Friday's roundtable discussion with the IDPH and IHSA.
ISBE State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen Ayala, sent an email to schools on Wednesday that stated: “We understand the difficulties that Illinois Elementary School Association and Illinois High School Association programs are facing due to COVID-19, and that many families have questions to youth sports.”
“ISBE does not have oversight over these associations or organized sports activities outside of physical education. We do not have authority over the guidance directing the activities of these organizations and cannot respond on their behalf. Individuals with concerns about youth sports and other extracurricular activities will need to contact the IESA or IHSA directly.”
Hale added that any discussions regarding the IHSA’s decision will be made directly with Anderson. The SIJHSAA will follow similar guidelines to the IHSA outside of some scoring and distance measures. One example being junior high girls pitching from a 40-foot distance compared to a high school distance of 43-feet.
One problem the SIJHSAA faces is having schools located in three different regions, and what sort of guidelines will follow regarding the Governor’s five-phase plan to restore the state. The uncharted territory has raised concern for Hale and the big decisions he faces moving into August.
“I’ve had a lot of phone calls with Craig Anderson lately and one thing we agree on is that things change daily with this virus,” said Hale. “We’re hopeful that the Governor won’t backtrack to Phase 3 because we’ve never been through something like this before.”
