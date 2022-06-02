 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Fetcho returns to SIU as men's golf coach

SIU men's golf coach Justin Fetcho

SIU men's golf coach Justin Fetcho, seen here speaking at a press conference, resigned on Thursday. Fetcho said he plans on spending more time with his family and will pursue a new chapter in his life, according to a news release from the Salukis.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

SIU moved quickly to fill its men’s golf coaching vacancy, announcing Thursday morning that it hired Justin Fetcho for his second stint at the school.

He replaces Danielle Kaufman, who resigned on May 25 after guiding the Salukis to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and an NCAA regional berth. SIU finished 13th in the 13-team Columbus Regional.  

Fetcho coached the program from 2015-20, winning Missouri Valley Conference championships in 2016 and 2019. He won MVC Coach of the Year both times, leading the Salukis to NCAA regional bids.

Fetcho departed for Florida State, where he spent the last two years as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs. Both Seminole teams advanced to the 2022 NCAA Championships.

A native of Eldorado who played for the Eagles in high school, Fetcho was a junior college All-American in 2005 at John A. Logan College, finishing third in the JUCO national championship event.

Fetcho graduated from South Florida and started his coaching career there in 2009. From there, he took a job with the women’s golf program at Oregon and served as the Ducks’ interim coach in 2012.

Fetcho then moved on to the Illinois men’s golf team as an assistant coach from 2013-14 before his first run at SIU.

“For me to be able to come home a second time and reconnect with current and former players is very special to me,” he said in a press release. “My family is excited to come back to Southern Illinois. This is the best family move I could ask for.”

Fetcho, married to Amanda, has two sons. He will be formally introduced Friday morning in an 11 a.m. press conference at Lingle Hall.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

