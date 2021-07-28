Legion Baseball | Harrisburg earns first state appearance in 35 years

Harrisburg Post 167 combined dominating hitting and pitching to sweep the 5th Division tournament last week and advance to the Illinois American Legion Senior State championship in Danville for the first time since 1986.
“Most of the games were close during the division tournament, but Harrisburg had more pitching that the other teams and I think they will do well at state,” said 25th District Chairman Butch Ogle.
Harrisburg (31-6) opens the state series against Barrington Post 158 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Post 167’s season started in March with the team going 14-1.
“Five of our six losses came to out-of-state teams,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “We played teams like Owensboro, who just won the Kentucky championship, and we beat them. We played a Huntsville, Alabama team that was very good. So we prepared ourselves for this position and I think we’re in a great spot.”
The second part of the season started after the high school season ended with the Bulldogs advancing to a Super-Sectional with a loss to the eventual state champs Freeburg, 15-8, on June 14. The first legion game was played June 22 after the first five games were cancelled because of the playoff run by the Bulldogs.
“The high school team fell short of going to state and I think that gave our boys a chip on their shoulder this summer,” Hall said. “They’ve done it, but they understand it’s not over yet. We’re excited about the opportunity and we’re going to stay humble. If we play our game we’ll be just fine. I love to play the Chicago teams to show them what a Southern Illinois team is all about. Not only a state title is in our eyes, but a regional appearance, a regional title and maybe a trip to North Carolina to the World Series. It’s not out of reach for us. We’re going to represent Southern Illinois the right way to make everybody proud.”
Post 167 threw two shutouts in the four games played to win with Chance Moscardelli and Ben Brombaugh combining for a three-hit shutout in the 11-0, 5-inning win over Carrier Mills to open the tournament.
“We found a way to win every game we played,” Hall said. “Anytime you win 31 games you’re doing something right. During division it was a team effort. Everyone on the team contributed in some way and that’s what needs to happen for us to go win a state championship.”
After Noah Boon and Brandon Banks combined for a four-hitter in a 6-2 win over Steeleville Andrew Bittle held Centralia to no runs and three hits before Payton Arnold came in to get the final out on a strikeout to preserve a 5-0 win. Bittle finished with 11 strikeouts.
The championship game was a rematch with Centralia. Braden Unthank pitched into the sixth inning giving up four runs on seven hits. Moscardelli came in and pitched out of a one-out bases loaded jam with two strikeouts. Boon pitched a scoreless seventh inning to save the 5-4 win.
As a team, Harrisburg batted .385 during the division tournament led by second baseman Bittle with a .583 batting average from the third spot in the batting order.
Centerfielder Brombaugh and first baseman/designated hitter Drew Fromm finished with a .500 batting average with Fromm finishing strong against Centralia going 4-for-6 with a double. Brombaugh was the leadoff batter and had three steals in four attempts.