Legion Baseball | Harrisburg earns first state appearance in 35 years

Harrisburg Post 167 combined dominating hitting and pitching to sweep the 5th Division tournament last week and advance to the Illinois American Legion Senior State championship in Danville for the first time since 1986.

“Most of the games were close during the division tournament, but Harrisburg had more pitching that the other teams and I think they will do well at state,” said 25th District Chairman Butch Ogle.

Harrisburg (31-6) opens the state series against Barrington Post 158 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Post 167’s season started in March with the team going 14-1.

“Five of our six losses came to out-of-state teams,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “We played teams like Owensboro, who just won the Kentucky championship, and we beat them. We played a Huntsville, Alabama team that was very good. So we prepared ourselves for this position and I think we’re in a great spot.”

The second part of the season started after the high school season ended with the Bulldogs advancing to a Super-Sectional with a loss to the eventual state champs Freeburg, 15-8, on June 14. The first legion game was played June 22 after the first five games were cancelled because of the playoff run by the Bulldogs.