LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

NEW YORK — DJ LaMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and the New York Yankees rediscovered their power in a 11-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

LaMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359, passing Washington's Juan Soto (.351) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who began the day in second in the AL at .337.

LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. The only player to win batting titles in both leagues was Ed Delahanty, who hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL championship in 1899. He is credited by some researchers as winning the AL championship at .376 for the 1902 Washington Senators, while others credit Nap Lajoie with that title for hitting .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.