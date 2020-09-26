LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

NEW YORK — DJ LaMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and the New York Yankees rediscovered their power in a 11-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
LaMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359, passing Washington's Juan Soto (.351) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who began the day in second in the AL at .337.
LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. The only player to win batting titles in both leagues was Ed Delahanty, who hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL championship in 1899. He is credited by some researchers as winning the AL championship at .376 for the 1902 Washington Senators, while others credit Nap Lajoie with that title for hitting .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.
A 32-year-old infielder in his second season with the Yankees, LeMahieu will become New York's first batting champion since Bernie Williams in 1998. LeMahieu was sidelined in summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, then was sidelined for 10 games in August by an injured left thumb. He can become a free agent after the World Series.
Voit hit a three-run drive against Nick Vincent in a seven-run sixth inning that staked New York to a 10-3 lead. He moved three ahead of José Abreu of the White Sox for the big league lead in homers.
Acquired from St. Louis in July 2017 for pitchers Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos plus $1 million in international signing bonus pool allocation, Voit has played with an injured foot for most of this season. An abdominal injury sustained in London on June 29 last year hampered him during the second half of last season and required surgery. Still, he has made 38 consecutive starts, including 19 straight at first base.
Yankees rookie Deivi García (3-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and a walk.
New York trailed 3-0 before Tyler Wade's two-run homer in the fifth against Ryan Stanek, and Aaron Hicks had a two-run homer in the sixth against former Yankee Stephen Tarpley (2-2) for a 5-3 lead.
Preparing for a first-round playoff series on the road, the Yankees (33-26) are trying to hold off third-place Toronto (31-27) and keep the No. 5 seed. New York's season has flowed and drifted like the tide: a 16-6 start, following by a 5-15 slide, a 10-game winning streak and five losses in a six-game span coming in.
Wade's homer ended the Yankees' first five-game homerless streak since April 1-5, 2014. They have not gone six straight without a home run since July 19-27, 2013.
Giancarlo Stanton was in was in a 1-for-21 slide with 12 strikeouts before his RBI double to the left-center gap in the fifth that drove in Aaron Judge with the tying run.
METS 4, NATIONALS 3: At Washington, New York was eliminated from the playoffs in a mistake-filled loss to Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Mets (26-32) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. But New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of a seven-inning game and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.
Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the last-place Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.
MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 1: At Oakland, J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and Seattle beat Oakland Athletics in extras in the first game of a doubleheader.
Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A's couldn't capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3).
Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the A's, whose hitting is hardly where they would hope with the playoffs coming.
