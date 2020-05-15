Join sports writers Todd Hefferman and Bucky Dent as they discuss the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on sports in the latest Little Egypt Sports Podcast.
Hefferman and Dent talk about the impending situation with fall football, when Major League Baseball may return and the Southern Illinois Miners' virtual Opening Night that is scheduled for tonight. Normally in June, SIU's football team would be preparing for summer conditioning and taking summer classes on campus. Now they're working out at home, wherever that may be, and taking classes online, if at all. The IHSA has said it has not ruled out opening football season on time, but, like the rest of us, is uncertain the path this state will take with the virus.
Major League Baseball is talking about a possible July 4 restart, but is still arguing over how much to play the players, who are negotiating pro-rated salaries with the shorter season, and where to play the games. The Frontier League is on hold indefinitely but the Southern Illinois Miners are hosting a virtual Opening Night on its website (www.southernillinoisminers.com). The team is talking with some old players, giving you information where you can donate to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and will play a simulated game between a Dream Team of former Miners against the 2016 Frontier League All-Star Team. You can find it all right here.
To listen to the podcast, click on the player below or subscribe to the Little Egypt Sports Podcast on iTunes.
19:49 Little Egypt Sports Podcast: A coronavirus summer, when MLB may return and a virtual Opening Night
