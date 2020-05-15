Little Egypt Sports Podcast: A coronavirus summer, when MLB may return and a virtual Opening Night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Join sports writers Todd Hefferman and Bucky Dent as they discuss the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on sports in the latest Little Egypt Sports Podcast.

Hefferman and Dent talk about the impending situation with fall football, when Major League Baseball may return and the Southern Illinois Miners' virtual Opening Night that is scheduled for tonight. Normally in June, SIU's football team would be preparing for summer conditioning and taking summer classes on campus. Now they're working out at home, wherever that may be, and taking classes online, if at all. The IHSA has said it has not ruled out opening football season on time, but, like the rest of us, is uncertain the path this state will take with the virus.