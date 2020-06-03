Little Egypt Sports Podcast: Fall plans, racism at SIU and why the PGA should come back first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Join sports writers Todd Hefferman, Bucky Dent and Braden Fogal as they discuss the latest IHSA plans to return to competitions this fall, racism at SIU and how the PGA could come back before any major sports league in the Little Egypt Sports Podcast.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring high school sports season and could threaten the fall. As other states open up (Iowa is starting baseball and softball by the end of the month), there is hope Illinois could be open to fall competitions by August or September. All 17 of SIU's athletic teams posted black hearts and a blank, black screen on their Twitter pages to support the Black Lives Matter movement and racial inclusion. It came just days after a video of a former student-athlete that included hateful speech surfaced, and was circulated around the internet.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its third month, the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball are finalizing plans to try to get back on the field/court/ice. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two members of the PGA Tour, staged a great competition with former NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to raise money for relief efforts. Could the PGA Tour be the first major sport to return to a full-time schedule?