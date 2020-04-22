Little Egypt Sports Podcast: IHSA essentially ends spring championships, Saluki recruiting and quarantine life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sports writers Todd Hefferman and Braden Fogal tackle the latest local sports issues in today's Little Egypt Sports Podcast.

The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday it would cancel all spring sports championships because of the coronavirus pandemic. It left the door open for some kind of spring sports season if the virus' spread slowed enough where people could safetly gather, but it doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon.

SIU's men's basketball team added three players Tuesday, two forwards and a junior college guard from West Virginia. Steven Verplancken Jr. was born in the Dominican Republic and played some ball in Belgium before going to Glenville State (West Virginia) College, but who's counting? The Salukis also added Canadian forward Kyler Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound prep school star, and Division II graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo from Lewis University. SIU coach Bryan Mullins has two scholarships left for the upcoming season.

