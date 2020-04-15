Little Egypt Sports Podcast: The best non-sports TV and when football will return

CARBONDALE — Join sports writers Todd Hefferman and Bucky Dent as they discuss what they're watching at home in their off time and when we may see real football in the latest Little Egypt Sports Podcast.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament in mid-March, and the NCAA championships later. Illinois is in the fourth week of a stay-at-home order from the governor's office that is scheduled to expire April 30th, but there are no signs it won't be extended through May. Illinois high school athletes are hanging on to see if their spring seasons will be reignited, while SIU's players are either at home or on campus trying to get through the rest of the semester.