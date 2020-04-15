You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Little Egypt Sports Podcast: The best non-sports TV and when football will return
0 comments

Little Egypt Sports Podcast: The best non-sports TV and when football will return

Little Egypt Sports Podcast logo

Logo for the Little Egypt Sports Podcast

 Todd Hefferman

CARBONDALE — Join sports writers Todd Hefferman and Bucky Dent as they discuss what they're watching at home in their off time and when we may see real football in the latest Little Egypt Sports Podcast. 

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament in mid-March, and the NCAA championships later. Illinois is in the fourth week of a stay-at-home order from the governor's office that is scheduled to expire April 30th, but there are no signs it won't be extended through May. Illinois high school athletes are hanging on to see if their spring seasons will be reignited, while SIU's players are either at home or on campus trying to get through the rest of the semester. 

To listen to the podcast, click on the player below or subscribe on iTunes. 

18:58 Little Egypt Sports Podcast 4-14-20

To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454. Digital-only subscriptions start at $3 a month for three months. There's always more online!

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News