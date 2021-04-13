Little Egypt Sports Podcast: The Southern Illinois Miners are back in 2021

The pandemic is still with us, but the Southern Illinois Miners, the Canadian Wild, and summer nights watching fireworks are coming back to Rent One Park.

In this edition of the Little Egypt Sports Podcast, the only manager the Miners have ever known, Mike Pinto, joins sports writers Todd Hefferman, Bucky Dent and Braden Fogal to talk about how the Frontier League franchise is preparing for its 2021 comeback. The Miners are in a new division, parking is going to be free, and fans will get to play a round of mini golf with every game ticket.

To listen to the podcast, click the player below or find it on our website, thesouthern.com. There is always more online!

"On Opening Day, it will have been more than 600 days since our fans have been able to walk through the gate at Rent One Park to enjoy Miners baseball," Pinto said in a news release from the team earlier this spring. "There have been no Friday night fireworks, no walk-off wins, no fans to greet at the gates- nothing but an empty stadium. Our organization is ready for a comeback, and we wanted to find a way to increase affordability so that our fans can return and enjoy their summer with us once again."

For more information or tickets, contact the Miners box office at 618-998-8499.

