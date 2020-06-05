× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Live fishing returns to Crab Orchard Lake on Saturday with the Buddy Bass Tournament, an event benefiting the Southern Illinois Special Olympics.

The event is closed to the public because of the coronavirus, but fans can watch the weigh-in at 3 p.m. on the Special Olympics' Facebook page. Two-man teams were scheduled to set out at 6 a.m. Saturday, in what Special Olympics co-director Kim Talley said will be a welcome sight for the region.

"There have been a few bigger money ones in the area, I think at Kincaid Lake and Lake of Egypt, but I think this is the first one at Crab," Talley said. "We're glad that people can get out and enjoy all Southern Illinois has to offer. And it's a good news opportunity. We're happy to give people something positive to think about, with everything that is going on."

The event is normally run by the regional Boy Scouts of America, Talley said, but after COVID-19 shut everything down this summer for that organization, the fishing tournament was looking for another cause to benefit.

The teams with the heaviest single bass and the heaviest total (five-fish maximum) will win prize money.

