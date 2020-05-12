Local baseball, softball leagues running out of time for 2020 season

"If the park board is going to open it up, and I don't know that they are even if the governor gives the go-ahead, but if they are, we would open up and have games and maybe have a modified game situation where maybe people don't sit in the stands. Maybe people bring chairs," Owsley said. "If he comes out and says June 1 you can try it, we'd probably have our draft near the end of June, and immediately start practice. Maybe have a week or two of practice, because our jersey supplier needs two weeks to get those jerseys done, and hopefully we'd get a few games in."

Marion's fall season normally runs from early August through early September, but competes with the youth football program. Marion's flag and tackle football programs typically practice four times a week and play once, Owsley said, which would make it near impossible to do both.

"We get much past June, we're going to have to cancel the summer season," he said.

More than 150 baseball, softball and T-ball players in Carbondale Junior Sports are also hanging on a prayer. Jo Ancell, the president of the program, said the Carbondale Junior Sports board is scheduled to meet this week in the hopes of saving something.