Local baseball, softball leagues running out of time for 2020 season

CARBONDALE — The parade was supposed to be Saturday.
All the baseball and softball teams except the 4 and 5-year-old Bambinos would line up near the Marion soccer fields and head up Main Street. They would tool around the square, down to Fair Street, and then back to the fields in Ray Fosse Park. Opening Day would have followed shortly after, with the players lined up along the basepaths toward home plate. A local pastor would have given a brief prayer, followed by the ceremonial first pitch.
There is still hope for the 2020 Marion Youth Baseball and Softball Association (MYBSA) season, but if mountains don't move in the next two or three weeks, it will join so many others that have fallen under the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year there were about 900 players spread out over six different age groups, and MYBSA President Robert Owsley wants to see them out there when it's safe.
"I miss the kids already," he said. "I miss the playing already. It's just a tragedy that's happened this year."
Owsley has some pull, but he's only one of the 12 people on the MYBSA board that will decide if, or how, the season will come together if Gov. J.B. Pritzker even gives it the option. Under the current stay-at-home order, no region can enter Phase 3 of the plan until May 29, and that's only if the rate of infection, the number of patients admitted to the hospital and the number of ICU beds remains stable or declines. Local baseball leagues need this region to reach Phase 4, which would allow gatherings of up to 50 people, to even consider holding games under Pritzker's Reopening Illinois plan.
"If the park board is going to open it up, and I don't know that they are even if the governor gives the go-ahead, but if they are, we would open up and have games and maybe have a modified game situation where maybe people don't sit in the stands. Maybe people bring chairs," Owsley said. "If he comes out and says June 1 you can try it, we'd probably have our draft near the end of June, and immediately start practice. Maybe have a week or two of practice, because our jersey supplier needs two weeks to get those jerseys done, and hopefully we'd get a few games in."
Marion's fall season normally runs from early August through early September, but competes with the youth football program. Marion's flag and tackle football programs typically practice four times a week and play once, Owsley said, which would make it near impossible to do both.
"We get much past June, we're going to have to cancel the summer season," he said.
More than 150 baseball, softball and T-ball players in Carbondale Junior Sports are also hanging on a prayer. Jo Ancell, the president of the program, said the Carbondale Junior Sports board is scheduled to meet this week in the hopes of saving something.
"It's different for families. Especially if you've got an only child that doesn't have any siblings. We used to joke about it would be great if we didn't have school, and now he's dying to be around his friends," Ancell said. "It's just totally isolating, and that's why we're hoping to do something even informal. Maybe kids just show up at the park at 6 p.m. and we'll have six coaches, we'll divide you up and just play."
The board is monitoring what other towns have done, Ancell said, and is considering a shorter program in July if things clear up. In a normal year, practices start in April and games run from May 1 through the end of June. This year, they didn't even do the draft in April or seek any sponsorships. Extending even a shorter season into August may not be an option, Ancell said, because of the uncertainty of what local schools will be doing and the conflicts with Carbondale's youth football programs.
"We might have to just let it go," Ancell said.
Tri-C's youth leagues in Carterville and Mount Vernon's leagues have already called off their seasons.
Murphysboro Baseball Incorporated, which typically has 400-500 kids, ran out of time, too.
"It's definitely a blow," said Adam Brenning, the president of Murphysboro Baseball Incorporated. "We've got 14 board members that work year-round to put the season together, along with hundreds of volunteer coaches that are all here for the same reason, and that's to see the kids play ball. Not seeing that, not seeing those fields filled up every weekend, is depressing, at best."
It also has a financial cost. Without registration fees and income from the concession stands, Murphysboro Baseball Incorporated has had to use other funds to pay the light and water bills for the William Clough Baseball-Softball Complex, which houses nine fields. The association also pays insurance on the park, which, hopefully, will be full again this fall.
"Our hopes are that we can still have a fall season and still play ball this year, but at this point in time, there's nothing set in stone because of the situation," Brenning said.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
