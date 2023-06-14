MARION — It’s been said that good pitching shuts down good hitting. And that was absolutely true through six and a half innings of softball action Tuesday evening with two SI Select all-star teams locked in a 1-1 battle at Marion Stadium.

Gabby Overturf of Johnston City and Hayley Pasquino of Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher each put up two zeroes in the circle for the “Purple People Eaters” team coached by Red Stafford and Jake Stewart of Harrisburg, Jessi Hall of Pope County, and Jim Piersol of West Frankfort.

The “Orange Cuties” team, coached by John Kisilewski and Eric Saunders of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier, Alan Engelhardt of Pinckneyville, and Marc Palmer of Vienna, got two shutout innings apiece from Kaylen Grammer of Carbondale and Olivia Tipton of W-SV.

The Orange team broke the scoreless tie in the top half of the fifth inning when Pinckneyville freshman Ella Keene blasted a solo home run over the left field fence.

“I like outside pitches, but that pitch (from Anna-Jonesboro’s Ruby Yates) was inside and down the middle. When I hit it, I knew I had hit it pretty well. I was so relieved it went out to get a run on the board for my teammates,” Keene said.

The freshman described the home run as a special moment for her.

“It was pretty exciting, especially to hit it in a game with so many juniors and seniors around me who had my back. I’m excited about my sophomore year at Pinckneyville. I think we can be pretty good. I hope that we can make it up to state before I graduate.”

Keene said she is presently playing summer travel ball and is looking to become a better player before next spring.

The Purple squad tied the game at 1-all in the bottom half of the sixth off reliever Audrey Upton of Carmi-White County when Murphysboro’s Sarah Cook doubled with one out, took third on a fly out to center, and scored on a wild pitch.

Stafford’s squad then took the lead in a fateful seventh inning, plating seven runs against Marion hurler Kaitlyn Reuss, who struggled with pitch location.

West Frankfort’s Anna Rolla stroked a two-run single to right for a 4-1 lead.

“I had been struggling with my hitting, but I fought hard in that at bat to make contact,” Rolla said. “I got a change up and was able to take it the other way for a hit. It helped start a big inning.”

A graduated senior, Rolla will attend John A. Logan College this fall on scholarship.

“I’m excited about it,” she said. “I’m hoping to start and become an impact player. I have a batting cage at my house. I plan to get a lot of swings in before the season.”

Abbey Stacey of Harrisburg followed up Rolla’s RBI knock with a bigger knock – a three-run homer to right to make it 6-1.

“It was amazing,” Stacey said of her homer. “The lights flickering off and on as I rounded the bases made me feel like I was on top of the world.”

Stacey she was looking for an outside fastball and got one that she could drive.

“That’s 16 home runs I have hit in my softball career,” said the junior-to-be. “This one is pretty big for me.”

The Purple team added two additional runs before the inning was over. Kodie VanEycke of Woodlawn doubled in Shelby Grove of ZRC, who had reached on an infield single. Caidence Phillips completed the uprising with a sacrifice fly.

The People squad tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-1 lead. Justice Malone of Mount Vernon singled home a run and Cook drove in Malone with a groundout to second. Those runs came against Trico reliever Josie Wettig.

The Orange team went down swinging in the top of the ninth, tallying two runs. With two outs, Jersey Summers of Herrin singled up the middle. Kyndall Webb of Goreville followed with a two-run homer to dead center, making the final score 10-3.

“Hitting the home run was big for me, especially with it coming off Hayley (Pasquino of ZRC). She’s definitely one of the best pitchers in Southern Illinois,” Webb said.

Webb said she hit a homer off Pasquino last year in a tournament at Shawnee, but too often the Tornado hurler has come out on top against the Blackcats, including twice this spring in Black Diamond Conference matches.

“It was also cool playing against Abby (Compton of Goreville who was competing with the Purple squad),” Webb continued. “She and I are pretty close, so it was fun going against one another for once.”

Webb, who will be a senior at Goreville, added that the Blackcats should be strong on the diamond again next year, but will need someone to step up and fill the shoes of the lone departing senior – standout pitcher Reese Ray.

“Playing without Reese will be a big adjustment for us,” Webb said. “That’s why finding a No. 1 starter will be our top priority.”

Winning manager Red Stafford praised the players from both teams.

“I thought it was a very well-pitched game for the most part,” he said. “It was just one big inning where our kids hit the ball. It happens sometimes. This was just a great event for the kids. They all had fun. For some of the seniors, it was their last game. I’m glad they got to play one last time.”

Benton's Braelyn Miller went 1-3 at the plate and was part of the winning Purple squad, but walked away with even more than a win Tuesday.

Miller, who plans to pursue dentistry at SIU after completing her general studies, was one of a group of seniors who each rolled a softball toward home plate as part of a competition in between innings. Her toss turned out to be the closest to the plate and she was awarded a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson. The money will be applied toward her education at SIU.