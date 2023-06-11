MURPHYSBORO — When Murphysboro girls soccer coach Michael Lydy made the decision to move incoming freshman Izzy Doerr to a new position, it proved to be history in the making. The move lead to Doerr setting the school record for goals scored by a freshman, earning her All-Conference, All-South and All-Sectional honors and being named The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I couldn’t ask for a better season, honestly, and being named Player of the Year came as a complete surprise me - I mean as a freshman I feel blessed to win this,” Doerr said. “Being All-Conference is a great accomplishment, especially when most of our team was very young. Being named All-South and All-Sectional makes me feel good about the work I’ve put in since fourth grade and seeing it turn into something.”

“I saw Izzy several years in a row when she was in middle school when she came to our summer camp,” said Lydy. “She impressed me with her style of play and her athleticism. She was hanging with the boys at an early age, so she was obviously was a raw talent.”

At the recent Murphysboro Sports Award Banquet, Doerr took home plaques for the Golden Boot Award for most goals scored and Newcomer of the Year.

“Winning the Golden Boot Award was easy, because Genoa McCarroll and Olivia Sunny were giving me great balls,” Doerr said. “Winning the Newcomer award was great considering we had a lot of freshmen on the team with three of them also making the All-Conference team.”

Doerr had always played as an outside player in her younger years, so despite having to adjust to the speed and physicality of high school soccer, she would also need to adjust to a new position as an inside player. The result succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations, as she went on to score 39 goals, beating the previous freshman record of 33 goals set in 2017 by Lillie Schaldemose. She was also third on the team in assists with nine.

Coach Lydy explained, “We tried to put her into a more attacking position and where she fit the best was actually in that center midfield position where she could exploit her explosive runs into the space behind the back four of the other team. In the formation we use, the forward is usually marked by their center backs, so the center midfielder tends to not have direct marks because they are deeper in the field. It gave her more freedom to go ahead and make runs where it confused the defense and it worked really well. She scored most of her goals from there.”

The 2023 Red Devils with five freshmen in the starting lineup most of the time set the team record for goals scored in a single season with 115 - shattering the previous record of 84 set in 2021, as well as the team record for wins in a season with 19 - breaking the previous record of 18 set in 2018.

Doerr got off to a typical freshman start, being held scoreless in her first four games against Metro East Lutheran, Breese Matre Dei, Carbondale and Highland.

“At first I didn’t think moving to center mid was going to work, because at first I thought I couldn’t do it,” Doerr said. “It took a least a month, including the first few games to get comfortable.”

But when the dam finally broke against Du Quoin, the goals came fast and furious. She scored three against the Lady Indians followed by three more goals against Pinckneyville just three days later. Two "hat-tricks" (3 goals in a game) in a row.

“I was so used to taking the ball wide and just going down the field and crossing (passing) it, but in the middle you have to connect and find through balls and all of that, but when you have such good teammates to help you, the transition was easier,” Doerr said. “With Megan McNitt up top drawing defenders, Genoa behind me always moving at defensive center mid and Olivia outside of me fast on the wing it made my job as “10” (the number given to her position at center midfield) much easier because I had room to take the space, so I could get free when I got the ball.”

Last year’s leading scorer, McNitt, was injured in the final minute of the Carbondale game and missed the next 10 games, taking away a key part of the Red Devil offensive attack.

“When Megan went down, it felt like there was a spot open to try to get some goals, so I took that opportunity,” Doerr said.

After Doerr was held scoreless in a 2-0 win over Carterville-Herrin and a 2-0 loss to Waterloo Gibault, she got back on track with vengeance, scoring four goals against Anna-Jonesboro. That started a streak of nine straight games during which she scored 25 goals, including nine goals in a two-day span with four against Richland County and a season-high five against Harrisburg.

Another remarkable statistic is that once Doerr scored her first goal, she scored in 14 of the last 21 games, averaging 1.86 goals a game. In just the 14 games where she scored, she averaged 2.79.

Doerr finished with seven hat-tricks, two four-goal games and one five-goal game. She also scored two goals once and one goal three times.

“It was a good start, considering she never played that position and we just started developing finishing (scoring goals) with her this season,” Lydy said. “There is stuff we need to still work on. Lillie (Schaldemose) wasn’t a great scorer to start with either. It was something we developed in her and I think it’s something we’ll continue to develop in Izzy. I’m not sure she has reached her potential at being a scorer. I think the sky is the limit for her it terms of scoring.”

Doerr was equally adept at home on the turf at “Doc” Bencini Field or on the road. She scored 17 goals during the 10 home games and 22 goals in the 15 road games.

Her five-goal game and one of her four-goal games were on the road while four of her three-goal games were at home. Only four of the 11 games where she didn’t score a goal were at home.

While the season just ended three weeks ago, Doerr and her teammates are already getting ready for next year.

“We get together in open gym over summer to keep us all in shape,” Doerr said. “I also play (St. Louis) Scott Gallagher (club soccer) during the summer and that has already started.”

Massac County coach Brock Frazier summed her up perfectly, “Izzy Doerr is a sharp player with considerable talent for sure. We definitely had to watch where she was at all times on the field because if she is given a moment un-guarded, she is sure to add trouble for her opposing team.”

Doerr beat out two other local players that were considered for the award; Emma Bickel and Malia Roye.

Carbondale senior Emma Bickel scored 28 goals to finish her high school career on a high note after scoring 23 goals as a junior and 28 goals as a sophomore. Her freshman year was wiped out by COVID-19.

Marion senior Malia Roye scored 22 goals, but it was her play in the regional finals that showed what kind of special player she really is. Despite suffering a second-degree shoulder separation in the first half, she continued playing the regional final for the Wildcats. With around 45 seconds remaining in the game, she also turned her ankle, but she stayed on when the ball was passed to her, scoring the game-winning goal with 37.1 seconds left despite being in severe pain from the two injuries.