VIENNA — There isn’t much in the way of high drama when it comes to summer basketball.

And that’s the way it should be.

There’s only a sprinkling of fans scattered throughout the reserved chair seats and bleachers to watch the abbreviated games with a running clock and the officials calling the games don’t generally blow their whistle unless there is an obvious foul or rules violation.

What’s great about a summer basketball tournament is the game experience against multiple opponents. It’s particularly helpful for those teams with inexperienced players dotting their varsity roster.

Vienna High School hosted a fundraising tournament for its basketball program this week involving a handful of Southern Illinois teams from winning programs against the same from Western Kentucky.

Local schools included: Pope County, Herrin, Carterville, Pinckneyville, Goreville, Benton and host Vienna.

“Since I’ve been here, we take a trip to Florida or somewhere with the kids and I wanted to take extra kids on the trip this year, so we needed an extra fundraiser,” said Vienna head coach Stephen Dreher. “This (tourney) kind of kills two birds with one stone. We make a little money and we get a chance to see some of the best teams from Southern Illinois going against some of the best in Western Kentucky.”

Dreher said Lyon County (Eddyville, Ky.) is clearly the best team competing at Vienna, posting wins over Benton, Pinckneyville and Herrin.

“I think they lost in the semifinals of state last year and have everybody back. They’re exceptionally good,” Dreher said. “They’ve handled the best we have here.”

Dreher said he has been impressed with how much passion the kids have shown in the tournament – whether it be summer or not.

“There are a lot of bragging rights involved here,” he said. “Southern Illinois had a slight edge in wins up to this point, but it’s close.”

Dreher said he isn’t too concerned about wins right now.

“We just want to be healthy,” he said. “We have seven games over the next two days and have several kids out already. We just want to be healthy and not get anybody else hurt.”

Vienna’s standout senior guard Owen Treat said the tournament means a lot to the players.

“It gives guys a good feel of everything that’s going on with other good teams over the summer,” he said. “There are a lot of physical teams out there, a lot of up-tempo teams that play faster and several that have good depth. It makes you realize that you sometimes have to change your game when you’re playing against teams like that.”

Treat said Vienna’s going to be a team to be reckoned with this winter.

“I think we’re a deeper and better team, too,” he said. “We just need to get everyone back healthy.”

Carterville coach Shane Hawkins said more than anything else the tournament allows kids to play against different competition.

“It’s early, but it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the summer,” he said. “Typically, we don’t play this week in June. We get in the gym, practice, and get prepared for the summer. You’ve got guys who played baseball or ran track all spring and haven’t touched a basketball much.

“For us, it’s all about finding the right balance. You can’t have 20 practices during the summer or you will run some of the kids away. You have to throw them a bone once in a while and let them compete. That’s what this tournament allows them to do. It allowed them to get out and play.”

Hawkins said both his varsity and junior varsity squads got two games apiece Tuesday.

“Playing these games gives us a chance to figure out what these kids need to do to improve their skill set – what they need to work on in practice.”

Back in the fold for the Lions is senior Aiden Hinton, who missed most of last football season and all of last basketball season with a leg injury.

“We’re glad to have Aiden back. He hadn’t played basketball since last July,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to take him a while to get back in the flow of the offense, but I know he will work hard at it because he has really grown up a lot since last year. He understands the game. We were a different team without him.”

Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz complimented Dreher for hosting the tournament.

“Vienna’s done a great job in putting this together,” Shurtz said. “We’ve been able to play five Kentucky teams these last two days (four wins and one loss). These are teams we won’t see during the season. And what makes it better is that it’s great competition.

“For us, we talked about shoring up some of the little things in our game and I think we are accomplishing that. This is perfect for team bonding and improving team chemistry. It’s been a great two days of basketball.”

Shurtz added that tournament games against good competition helps him and his staff learn more about the players.

“It’s an opportunity to see what guys step up and who wants to be a factor. You won’t necessarily win a position over the summer, but you can definitely help or hurt yourself.”