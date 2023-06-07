Zane Richards is two wins away from a chance to wrestle for the United States in September.

The former Carbondale star will battle 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman at 57 kg (just under 126 pounds) Saturday in Newark, N.J. in the Final X competition. If he can defeat Gilman twice in a best-of-3 competition, Richards will represent his country at the World Championships in Serbia.

Asked Wednesday morning if he was excited at the opportunity, Richards chose a different word.

“It’s a really cool event and a really cool opportunity,” Richards said. “A lot of work has been put into this opportunity. Focused is the word because I try not to let emotions dictate my actions. If you let your emotions dictate how you will do things that will lead to trouble.”

Trouble isn’t a place Richards finds often on the mat. A two-time state champion at Carbondale – he won at 125 in 2011 and 132 in 2012 – he then went to Illinois and won 111 matches in four years. A model of consistency, he won at least 27 matches in every season.

Richards earned three NCAA Tournament trips, finishing fourth as a junior and seventh in 2017. His .810 winning percentage ranks 12th on the school’s career list and his win total is 13th in program history.

Presently ranked 4th in his weight class by FloWrestling.org, Richards earned his chance at the national team by stopping 3rd-ranked Nick Suriano at the U.S. Open Championships on April 30 in Las Vegas. The match ended in a 3-3 tie but Richards advanced via criteria.

Now he gets a crack at the top-ranked Gilman. Richards is winless in two career matches against Gilman, losing both by tech fall. There was a 12-2 setback at the 2019 U.S. Open and an 11-0 defeat at the Olympic Trials two years ago.

But Richards says Gilman hasn’t seen the best of him.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think mentally and physically I’m more prepared to bring the best version of myself,” Richards said. “I don’t think he’s seen the best version of myself. He’s smart and intelligent and he knows how good I am when I perform at my best.

“Even if I show up and I’m tougher or whatever, he’s not going to care. He’s just going to try to win the match. He’s tough and he wrestles at a pretty hard pace. His style of system isn’t super-flashy necessarily, but it’s very successful.”

Richards wowed wrestling insiders during the U.S. Open by outscoring his opponents 37-8, using a variety of moves to pour on the points. Aside from one mistake that permitted Suriano a takedown, Richards was technically sound, reversing consecutive losses to him by a combined 22-0.

The 29-year-old Richards wasn’t in a reflective mood Wednesday but did take a couple of minutes to talk about how his career has progressed from wrestling for Dennis Ragan and his dad, Jerry Richards, at Carbondale to arriving at the verge of accomplishing a major feat.

“This really feels like your first Murdale finals,” Zane Richards said, referring to the big local tournament held every January by Carbondale and Murphysboro. “It feels like a huge deal for me but I remember where I came from and it always feels like it’s going the way it needs to.

“I’ve had the opportunity to train at a high level and learn from people like Dennis Ragan, Ally Ragan and my dad. I’ve always had people who can push me and I’m grateful for that. The only difference is that the stakes are higher now.”

Richards sounds like a guy who’s committed to take his shot, regardless of the quality of opponent or the fact he might have to stare him down three times in mere hours.

“I know what I have to go through to win a world championship,” he said.