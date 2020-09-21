Locals excited Crab Orchard Golf Club will remain after sale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — The 11 o'clock group tees off every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Crab Orchard Golf Club.

A longtime tradition at the Carterville golf course, the men compete with whoever shows up whichever day. They pay for their round if they're not a member, a cart, and give a few extra bucks toward a flower fund that helps to pay for the pretty things that are required at hard times. The group, which has lost many over the years, has a memorial just outside the first hole with a list of names those flowers honored.

Kevin Howerton, one of those 11 o'clock golfers, feared the tradition may have to move when longtime owner Steve Heckel put the place up for sale earlier this year.

"We all know each other. We have people that come from different cities, that come in, and this is where we take 'em," Howerton said. "They fall in love with it. Now we've recruited them to come play here."

The 6,400-yard, par-70 course, nearby residential lots, a four-bedroom house on the premises and a nearby condo went up for sale in May. Heckel, an SIU Hall of Fame golfer, has been the pro at the course since 1972 and run it after his father, Phil, ran it before him. The online auction was supposed to close in October, but a local retired doctor bought the place before that.