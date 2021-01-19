Logan men picked first in NJCAA preseason poll

CARBONDALE — John A. Logan College's men's basketball team will actually start where it wants to finish this season.
The Vols, who lost NBA draft pick Jay Scrubb, were picked No. 1 in the nation in the NJCAA preseason poll released Tuesday. Logan was 28-5 and headed to the NJCAA Tournament last year before it was called off before it started because of the coronavirus. Even without Scrubb, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers, Logan was picked first behind the strength of Kansas recruit Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound frontcourt force, 7-3 center Jamarion Sharp, who has signed with Western Kentucky, and Missouri transfer Mario McKinney.
Logan received all five first-place votes in the poll and 125 points, just ahead of No. 2 South Plains College (120 points). Tallahassee Community College was third with 115 points, Indian Hills Community College was fourth (110) and Pearl River Community College was fifth (105).
"In all honesty, it's one of those things you can't really say if it's good or bad. We've been really fortunate to have a lot of success the last few years, been close to No. 1, but it's one of those things. We're gonna find out," Vols coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "Whether we like it or not, we're No. 1. What it says is people see us as very talented. We've not done very much to prove we're not the No. 1 team in the country. It's been exciting to have everything that's happened the last 10-12 months, for our area, for our college, to have some bright spots, and this is a very bright spot."
Curry started 20 of 31 games last season and averaged 13.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. Sharp, the top junior college prospect in the country by 247sports.com when he signed with the Hilltoppers, blocked 121 shots in 33 games (3.66 per game) and shot 64.1% from the field last season. McKinney, a four-star recruit out of Vashon (Missouri) High School, is expected to lead the backcourt.
Two of the best local players will also suit up for the Vols, Jackson Connor, a 6-6, 210-pound guard/forward from Marion High School that was the 2020 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, and Pinckneyville's Dawson Yates (6-1, 180), an all-state pick that helped the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 state tournament. Connor scored a Marion High School-record 2,018 points and was a second team all-state pick in Class 3A by The Associated Press. He was pursued by New Mexico, Missouri State, Austin Peay and others before signing with Logan.
The Vols also have Cam Alford, a 6-1 sophomore guard that played at Alabama A&M last season, averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman. Promising freshmen Detrick Reeves Jr. (6-3, 200), a first team all-state pick in Arkansas, and Dre Boyd (6-4, 205), a top-20 player in Kentucky, could also see time in the rotation.
The Vols open the season Saturday against Shawnee Community College at 1 p.m.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman