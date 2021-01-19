Logan men picked first in NJCAA preseason poll

The Vols, who lost NBA draft pick Jay Scrubb, were picked No. 1 in the nation in the NJCAA preseason poll released Tuesday. Logan was 28-5 and headed to the NJCAA Tournament last year before it was called off before it started because of the coronavirus. Even without Scrubb, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers, Logan was picked first behind the strength of Kansas recruit Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound frontcourt force, 7-3 center Jamarion Sharp, who has signed with Western Kentucky, and Missouri transfer Mario McKinney.

"In all honesty, it's one of those things you can't really say if it's good or bad. We've been really fortunate to have a lot of success the last few years, been close to No. 1, but it's one of those things. We're gonna find out," Vols coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "Whether we like it or not, we're No. 1. What it says is people see us as very talented. We've not done very much to prove we're not the No. 1 team in the country. It's been exciting to have everything that's happened the last 10-12 months, for our area, for our college, to have some bright spots, and this is a very bright spot."