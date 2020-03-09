Logan men receive 5th seed in NJCAA Tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan's men's basketball team received the fifth seed Monday in the 24-team NJCAA Tournament field, and will play either Shelton State or Tallahassee in its first game March 18.
The tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, kicks off Monday, March 16, with the first round. Logan (28-5), winners of 11 straight games, received a first-round bye as one of the top-eight seeds in the field. Tallahasssee (28-5) was an at-large bid after losing early in its district tournament. Shelton State (28-5) won its district tournament to earn an automatic bid. The bracket was revealed live on the NJCAA Selection Show online Monday.
The Vols knocked off defending national champion Vincennes in the Central Illinois District 24 Tournament finals to earn an automatic bid into the field. Guard Eric Boone and freshman forward Sydney Curry were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with sophomore guard Jay Scrubb, the Region 24 Player of the Year.
Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters, whose team was left out of the field last year despite a top-20 ranking, was excited to see what else his squad was capable of. Ranked eighth in the country in the final NJCAA top-25 poll, beat ninth-ranked Vincennes for its 24th win in its last 25 games.
"Our guys have been playing well for a long time," Smithpeters said. "We've won 24 out of our last 25 games. I think the early start was a great thing, a blessing in disguise. Despite going 4-4 in November, the guys came together. They got tougher, and realized what was important and they've been playing good basketball for a long time. That's the thing that you hope for as a coach, that you peak at the right moment. Through the months of February and March I felt like we've been playing very well."
Scrubb, the Street & Smiths NJCAA preseason player of the year who has signed with Louisville, said the team didn't want to ends its season in Ina, the site of the Region 24 Tournament.
"We were all bought in," he said. "We were, like, 'We can't let this be our last game.' Just the drive to the next game really brought us together."
Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College (28-0), the only undefeated team in the country in NJCAA Division I, received the No. 1 seed. It will face the winner of Moberly and Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa in the second round. Indian Hills (Iowa) was the second seed in the tournament, and will play the winner of the first-round game between Coffeyville and South Plains.
If Logan wins its first game, it will face fourth-seeded Salt Lake, Western Wyoming or Angelina in the tournament quarterfinals March 18.
