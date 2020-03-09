Logan men receive 5th seed in NJCAA Tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan's men's basketball team received the fifth seed Monday in the 24-team NJCAA Tournament field, and will play either Shelton State or Tallahassee in its first game March 18.

The tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, kicks off Monday, March 16, with the first round. Logan (28-5), winners of 11 straight games, received a first-round bye as one of the top-eight seeds in the field. Tallahasssee (28-5) was an at-large bid after losing early in its district tournament. Shelton State (28-5) won its district tournament to earn an automatic bid. The bracket was revealed live on the NJCAA Selection Show online Monday.

The Vols knocked off defending national champion Vincennes in the Central Illinois District 24 Tournament finals to earn an automatic bid into the field. Guard Eric Boone and freshman forward Sydney Curry were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with sophomore guard Jay Scrubb, the Region 24 Player of the Year.

Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters, whose team was left out of the field last year despite a top-20 ranking, was excited to see what else his squad was capable of. Ranked eighth in the country in the final NJCAA top-25 poll, beat ninth-ranked Vincennes for its 24th win in its last 25 games.

