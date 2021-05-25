Logan softball falls 6-0 at NJCAA Tournament

CARBONDALE — Hailey Vess hit a grand slam in the third inning and Dylann Kaderka threw a two-hitter to lead fourth-seeded Grayson past 13th-seeded John A. Logan College at the NJCAA softball tournament Tuesday.

Vess' home run was all Kaderka (28-2) needed in Yuma, Arizona. She struck out 10 and allowed two singles. Center fielder J.T. Smith singled home an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

Logan (44-12) got singles from Montana Taylor and Alli Douglas, but that was all in its tournament debut. Pitcher Kelsey Ray (24-3) took the loss.

Logan will take on Chipola at noon Wednesday in an elimination game. Chipola lost 5-0 to Wallace State on Tuesday.

— Todd Hefferman

