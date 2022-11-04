Logan to host district volleyball tourney Saturday

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College will host the Junior College Division I Midwest District Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Carterville.

Three matches are scheduled.

Top-seeded Indian Hills of Iowa (38-2) will meet Kaskaskia College out of Centralia (25-10) at 11 a.m.

Logan (15-6) will take on Jefferson College from Missouri (17-14) at 1 p.m.

The two winners meet for the championship at 5 p.m. with a trip to the national tournament at Missouri State West Plains on the line.

"We usually play about 30 matches by this time of the year, but we had a couple of late tournament cancellations which cost us some opportunities to play games," said JALC Volunteers head coach Bill Burnside. "Those extra games would have been a great help to us, considering the fact that we have nine freshmen on this year's squad."

Logan placed second in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference to Southwestern Illinois College out of Belleville. The Blue Storm competes in a Division II district tournament in the postseason.

"We lost out on the conference championship by two points in the fifth and final set," Burnside said. "That's how close we were to winning the league."

Sophomores on the Logan squad include: rightside hitter Ashtyn Barton of Woodlawn, outside hitter Sophi Neal of Norris City, libero Ashton Hirst of Carbondale, rightside hitter Rily Siebert of St. Genevieve, Mo. and setter Brynne Luebbers of Breese.

Freshmen on the team are: Presli Karnes of Herrin, Hailey Weibrecht of Bloomsdale, Mo., Mia Trankler of Jackson, Mo., Michaela Powell of Lovington, Olivia Dill of Du Quoin, Averie Smith of Mattoon, Ellie McManaway of Altamont, Lexi Kosmopolis of O'Fallon, and Jessica Smith of Carmi.

"Jefferson is a very good team. I would have to think we're the underdog in this one, but if we play well, we should be in the match," Burnside said. "Indian Hills is the heavy favorite to win the tournament. They are ranked No. 2 in the nation."

Harrisburg naive Bryleigh Buchanan serves as the assistant coach to Burnside and actually coached the Vols to a win in the season opener against Kaskaskia when Burnside was out with an illness.