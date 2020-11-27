Logan's Curry commits to Kansas

CARBONDALE — John A. Logan College's men's basketball team continued to deliver players to high-majors on Thanksgiving Day.

Forward Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound sophomore, verbally committed to Kansas. Curry, the ninth-ranked junior college player in the country by 247sports.com, averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season for the 28-5 Vols. Logan was set to compete in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Curry, along with Los Angeles Clippers draft pick Jay Scrubb and 7-2 center Jamarion Sharp, helped Logan go 18-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference in 2019-20. This season has been delayed until the new year because of the coronavirus. Curry shot 73.9% from the field and 44% at the free-throw line (73 of 166).

Sharp verbally committed to Western Kentucky earlier this year. The sophomore center is ranked the third-best juco player in the country by 247sports.com.

— Todd Hefferman

