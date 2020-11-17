Logan's Jay Scrubb has sights set on the NBA

Scrubb is projected as the 17th-best shooting guard in the draft by ESPN.com and the No. 75 overall prospect. ESPN does not have him in its latest mock draft. CBSSports.com has him as the 11th-best small forward in the draft, and projects him to go to Philadelphia in the second round with the 58th overall pick. The Athletic has Scrubb going to Portland with the 46th overall pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick. LaMelo Ball, a 6-7 guard that competed last season in the National Basketball League in Australia, is expected to go No. 1. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and Deni Avdija, a 6-9 guard/forward from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, are also projected to go in the top four in most major mock drafts.

Golden State has the second pick, Charlotte has the third pick, Chicago has the fourth pick and Cleveland is No. 5.

Because of the virus, the draft will be held virtually from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and depute commissioner/chief operating officer Mark Tatum are scheduled to appear to announce the selections. Similar to the NFL draft on ESPN earlier this year, select players are scheduled to appear from their homes during the broadcast.

