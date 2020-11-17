Logan's Jay Scrubb has sights set on the NBA

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois has a unique connection to Wednesday night's NBA draft.
Jay Scrubb, a 6-foot-6 junior guard/forward from John A. Logan College, could be the first junior college player drafted since another player from our region when it begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. Donta (pronounced Don-tay) Smith, a 6-7 forward at Southeastern Illinois College, who, like Scrubb, was destined to play for the University of Louisville before electing to enter the draft, was taken in the second round by Atlanta in 2004. He played two years in the NBA before going overseas.
Scrubb, the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year, has been projected to go in the second round by CBSSports.com and The Athletic.The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward led the Vols to a 28-5 record this season, including an 18-0 mark in Region XXIV's Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The undefeated conference slate marked the first in Vols history. Logan had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A dynamic scorer, Scrubb led Logan in points per game (21.9) and steals per game (1.5). The Louisville native, who signed with the University of Louisville but hired an agent, shot 50.1% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, second-best on the team to forward Sydney Curry. Over the course of the season, Scrubb posted eight 30-point performances, including a season-high 38 points on February 15 in a 93-83 win at Wabash Valley.
Scrubb is projected as the 17th-best shooting guard in the draft by ESPN.com and the No. 75 overall prospect. ESPN does not have him in its latest mock draft. CBSSports.com has him as the 11th-best small forward in the draft, and projects him to go to Philadelphia in the second round with the 58th overall pick. The Athletic has Scrubb going to Portland with the 46th overall pick.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick. LaMelo Ball, a 6-7 guard that competed last season in the National Basketball League in Australia, is expected to go No. 1. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and Deni Avdija, a 6-9 guard/forward from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, are also projected to go in the top four in most major mock drafts.
Golden State has the second pick, Charlotte has the third pick, Chicago has the fourth pick and Cleveland is No. 5.
Because of the virus, the draft will be held virtually from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and depute commissioner/chief operating officer Mark Tatum are scheduled to appear to announce the selections. Similar to the NFL draft on ESPN earlier this year, select players are scheduled to appear from their homes during the broadcast.
