Logan's Scrubb named NJCAA Player of the Year, signs with agent

CARBONDALE — Jayden Scrubb, the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year who led John A. Logan College's men's team to an NJCAA Tournament bid, was named the top junior college player in the country by the NJCAA on Friday.

Scrubb, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward, led the Vols to a 28-5 record this season, including an 18-0 mark in Region XXIV's Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The undefeated conference slate marked the first in Vols history. John A. Logan had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A dynamic scorer, Scrubb led Logan in points per game (21.9) and steals per game (1.5). The Louisville native, who signed with the University of Louisville but hired an agent Thursday, taking a firm step toward the NBA draft, shot 50.1% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, second-best on the team to forward Sydney Curry. Over the course of the season, Scrubb posted eight 30-point performances, including a season-high 38 points on February 15 in a 93-83 win at Wabash Valley.