Logan's Scrubb named NJCAA Player of the Year, signs with agent

CARBONDALE — Jayden Scrubb, the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year who led John A. Logan College's men's team to an NJCAA Tournament bid, was named the top junior college player in the country by the NJCAA on Friday.
Scrubb, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward, led the Vols to a 28-5 record this season, including an 18-0 mark in Region XXIV's Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The undefeated conference slate marked the first in Vols history. John A. Logan had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A dynamic scorer, Scrubb led Logan in points per game (21.9) and steals per game (1.5). The Louisville native, who signed with the University of Louisville but hired an agent Thursday, taking a firm step toward the NBA draft, shot 50.1% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, second-best on the team to forward Sydney Curry. Over the course of the season, Scrubb posted eight 30-point performances, including a season-high 38 points on February 15 in a 93-83 win at Wabash Valley.
Scrubb posted a photo of himself with a graphic that read "Welcome to EZ Sports Group" on Thursday. Some players, like Iowa center Luke Garza and Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, are testing the NBA waters but had not signed with an agent as of Friday. Under NCAA rules, players can declare for the draft as underclassmen and return to school if they don't sign with an agent.
Louisville (24-7, 15-5 ACC) finished tied for second in the AAC last season, and were 13th/14th in the final polls of the season. Junior forward Jordan Nwora (18 ppg., 7.7 rpg.) was a third team Associated Press All-American, but is expected to pursue the NBA draft. The Cardinals could return freshman point guard David Johnson next season and have two other signees.
