Logan's Scrubb taken by Nets in second round, shipped to Clippers

CARBONDALE — Jayden Scrubb, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from John A. Logan College in Carterville, was drafted with the 55th pick late Wednesday night by the Brooklyn Nets and then reportedly shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Scrubb became the first junior college player to be selected in the draft since another former Southern Illinois baller, 6-7 Donta Smith, who was taken by Atlanta in the second round in 2004. Both players are from Louisville. Scrubb signed to play for the University of Louisville but turned to the draft instead, and was selected in the final six picks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday night the Nets swapped Scrubb for the Clippers' 57th pick, Mississippi State center Reggie Perry.

Scrubb, the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year, led the Vols to a 28-5 record this season, including an 18-0 mark in Region XXIV's Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The undefeated conference slate marked the first in Vols history. Logan had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.