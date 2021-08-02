Manning tamed doubts, injuries to secure Hall of Fame nod

Manning said only the Broncos were willing to meet him halfway.

"They were the only team that said, 'Hey, Peyton, give us your Indianapolis Colts playbook, we will form this hybrid offense with the plays that we like here in Denver that we think will help you at this point of your career, we'll form this mesh of an offense and really give you a chance to get back going again,'" Manning revealed. "And not every other team was doing that."

Manning said he felt like a visitor in his own locker room for his entire first season in Denver, but he soon came to embrace the city where he and his family still live.

"I have a great relationship with Indianapolis and still very involved there in the community, just like I am in Knoxville and New Orleans," Manning said. "But you can only live in one place and Denver's just been a great place to live and I've enjoyed being a part of the community and really couldn't have made a better decision ... back in 2012."

Almost from his pro debut in 1998, Manning was a pioneer in the way he deciphered defenses and directed play at the line of scrimmage, a mastermind pacing from tackle to tackle, pointing and hollering, as he became a model for every quarterback who has come along since.