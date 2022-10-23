Marion boys wins Highland cross country regional; other local kids also advance to sectional

HIGHLAND – Junior distance runner Dylon Nalley earned medalist honors and led the Marion Wildcats boys cross country team to a Class 2A regional championship at Highland Saturday. Marion, along with Carbondale, will advance as a team to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional next Saturday.

Nalley was clocked in 14 minutes, 35.3 seconds in placing first overall out of 74 runners.

Wildcats head coach Scott Gill said he was pleased to win the team title.

"This is the second year in a row we've won it," Gill said. "That was certainly one of our goals. Our next goal is to win the sectional next Saturday. We've only done that one other time in school history, and that was in 2016. We went on to place seventh in the state that year. We'd like to win sectional again and maybe place higher at state this year."

Gill was also complimentary of Nalley's performance.

"He's been battling some sinus issues and so we weren't sure if that would affect his breathing much when he ran. Fortunately, it didn't. He broke his own course record here by five seconds, having run at Highland on Sept. 17. He just keeps improving."

Marion continues to operate without its No. 5 runner - Hayden Lees - who will miss the remainder of the season with a stress fracture of his foot.

Marion's first-place team score was 48, beating out Bethalto Civic Memorial (79), Waterloo (101), Highland (110), Troy Triad (110), Carbondale (120), Mascoutah (132), Herrin (183), Jerseyville (253) and East St. Louis (260).

The top six teams automatically advance to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional near Springfield next Saturday, meaning that the Wildcats and Terriers both qualified. The top five individuals not on one of those six teams also advance to the sectional. Those six include: Leo Cozzi of Mascoutah, Griffin Williams of Jerseyville, Andrew Latham of Mascoutah, Waylon Hall of Herrin, and Darius Ivy of East St. Louis.

Marion's other individual times are as follows: Mekye Lomax (third overall at 15:43.4); Sean Hudspath (sixth overall at 15:47); Benja Stone (seventh overall in 15:58); and Evan Dailey (32nd in 17:20).

Carbondale's individual times include: Zion Wilkins (12th in 16:36); Lucas Ratcliff (20th in 16:57); Chase Massie (23rd in 16:59); Ben Wollard (24th in 16:59); and Lockley Welcker (42nd in 18:02).

GIRLS' RACE

No local school qualified for the sectional meet as a team.

Qualifying as individuals were: Ellary Blakey of Herrin (19:13); Kara Odum of Marion (19:57); Eislee Moore of Carbondale (21:12); Olivia Buffington of Carbondale (22:15); and Piper Price of Herrin (21:57).