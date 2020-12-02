Marion native Adeoye called up for Ravens-Steelers

CARBONDALE — Aaron Adeoye, a linebacker on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad the last two years, was called up Wednesday's afternoon game at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Adeoye, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound Marion native, was one of 10 players from the practice squad elevated to the 53-man active roster. The Ravens and Steelers' game was postponed because of some positive tests within Baltimore's program, and the Ravens had 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that were unavailable as of Tuesday night. The game between the 6-4 Ravens and the only undefeated team in the NFL, Pittsburgh (10-0), was originally scheduled for Sunday, and then for Tuesday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, is not expected to play for the Ravens. Robert Griffin III, a former Baylor quarterback who began his NFL career with the Washington football team, is expected to make his first start.

Adeoye is expected to provide some depth for Baltimore's depleted front, which is missing Brandon Williams (ankle), as well as defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, defensive end Jihad Ward, and outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee, who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Adeoye signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens in January after spending the 2019 season on their practice squad. Adeoye made his professional debut in the Alliance of American Football League in 2018 with the Birmingham Iron, notching a half-sack and six quarterback hits for the year. He played for the Saluki Liberty of the Champions Indoor Football League in 2017, competing in five games. Adeoye pursued basketball for four years in college, competing for Ball State, John A. Logan College, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri State. He joined the Redhawks' football program as a fifth-year senior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.